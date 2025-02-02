Former HGTV couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are on such good terms that they have a group chat together, along with Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The Flip Off trio co-parent Tarek and Christina’s two children, which requires them to stay in touch with each other. Recently, the reality stars shared that there is no unresolved baggage among them and that their dynamic is built on mutual respect and open communication.

Christina, Tarek, and Heather went live on Instagram shortly before the premiere of Flip or Flop on January 29, 2025. While answering fans’ questions, Christina responded to a fan who asked them how often they stayed in touch. “Oh, we have a group chat,” said the Christina on the Coast star. However, Heather chimed in to clarify that they don’t have a name for it. In a playful moment, the Selling Sunset alum whispered a potential name for the group chat to Christina. But the two of them chose not to reveal it to the fans.

During the Live Q&A, someone asked if Christina and Heather would ever team up for a spin-off show on HGTV. Before the ladies could answer, Tarek quickly dismissed the idea and joked that he wouldn’t want that to happen. On the other hand, Heather and Christina seemed pretty excited by the idea and added that they would love to film a “Girls Edition” of The Flip Off.

Christina Haack Asked Ant Anstead To Appear on ‘The Flip Off’ to Mess With Her Co-Stars

Amidst Christina Haack’s messy split from her ex-husband, Josh Hall, she and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, are on better terms. In fact, Haack asked Anstead to appear as a guest judge for The Flip Off. This news came as a total shock to Tarek and Heather because they had no idea Christina and Ant had reconnected. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Tarek recalled feeling shocked when he saw Ant on set.

Heather also reflected on the former couple’s unexpected reconciliation. “We were so thrown off,” added the Selling Sunset realtor. In fact, Heather and Tarek had to text Christina to ask if everything was okay once she started following Ant on Instagram in July 2024. Christina, however, confessed that she asked Ant to join the show just to mess with Tarek and Heather.

As reported by PEOPLE earlier, Christina and Ant decided to reconnect for the sake of their son, Hudson. According to the HGTV star, their son deserves to have his parents get along with each other. Since then, the former couple has engaged in several online interactions, which includes tagging each other in their son’s photos. This goes to show that the exes have developed a healthy co-parenting dynamic.

The Flip Off is currently airing Wednesdays on HGTV. Episodes are also available to stream on Discovery+