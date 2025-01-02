As Heather El Moussa wrote in the comments, "Not everyone makes the cut- and that's the real reality." HGTV has officially dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated series, The Flip Off. With much curiosity surrounding the reality series since Christina Haack and Josh Hall announced their divorce, viewers can officially say that it's safe to assume Josh Hall will appear in the series in some capacity.

The clip begins with Haack and Hall together in their car, seemingly driving to location, discussing the competition at hand. Josh Hall can be heard saying, "Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it. Halls rule." When his comment doesn't illicit a reaction, Hall continues to double down on his now-ex-wife as he wants her to repeat "Halls rule" to "show you're with me or something. Remember, you're a Hall now." The clip becomes a bit uncomfortable as a marital spat is seen right before our eyes.

Josh Hall and Christina Haack's Drama Officially On Screen

With the first part of the clip occurring prior to the major breaking news, the second part of the teaser watches as Christina reveals to her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, that she and Josh have officially split up. And that's where it ends. The intrigue is in full effect. Since the teaser dropped on Instagram, the comment section has gone off on the content they just witnessed. Many HGTV fans noted the difficulty of watching the scene between Hall and Haack. Needless to say, many were #TeamChristina after watching.

As stated in the press release for the series, "Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack built a home-flipping empire and top HGTV series with Flip or Flop—but it all came crashing down after their much-publicized divorce. Now, Tarek and Christina are back in the network’s new highly anticipated series The Flip Off, a throwdown competition...to see which ex can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, earning the chance at ultimate bragging rights and a first-class vacation paid for by the loser." It continues on to reveal, "As The Flip Off begins, Christina will start the competition against Tarek and Heather alongside her husband, but a sudden life change will bring a shocking twist. With even more to prove on her own, Christina will turn to her trusted team, stopping at nothing to silence Tarek’s endless bragging and beat him at his own flipping game."

Christina Haack and Josh Hall individually announced their separation over the summer. With their divorce becoming headline news, the proceedings have been messy to say the least. Through name-calling and social media shade, Christina Haack and Josh Hall continue to bring their private drama into a public forum. Now, viewers will get a further glimpse into the couple's breakdown during The Flip Off.

The Flip Off (2025) Cast Christina Hall , Tarek El Moussa , Heather Rae El Moussa , Josh Hall Main Genre Reality Release Window 2025

The Flip Off premieres on January 29 at 8:00pm on HGTV. The Flip Off will be available to stream on Max. Catch up with Christina and Tarek with episodes of Flip or Flop on Max.

