The El Moussas and Christina Haack are having a gala time filming promos for The Flip Off! Haack, set to star alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife Heather El Moussa, has left no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming HGTV competition show.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, the three reality TV stars shared a collaborative video on Instagram that poked fun at their unconventional dynamic. The promo features the El Moussas, with the theme being a humorous twist on the realities of working with one’s husband’s ex. Tarek can be seen attempting to call Haack, who appears to have blocked him, while Heather El Moussa tries her luck and gets an instant response from Haack. The caption for the post is kept in line with the humorous vibe of the promo in the following words:

“Tarek gets “disconnected” and Heather gets “accepted”. Welcome to our modern family!”

The Flip Off, which was announced on May 15, 2024, was initially supposed to feature the trio along with Haack’s estranged husband, Joshua Hall. The HGTV show was initially pitched as a competition where two couples would compete to find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the most significant financial gain. However, following Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s divorce filing and messy separation battle, the latter was booted from the show. The reality TV stars have been flooding social media with fun skits to promote The Flip Off, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Joshua Hall Accuses Christina Haack of Kicking Him off the Show

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s divorce proceedings have been fraught with controversy and nasty accusations from the start. On September 6, 2024, In Touch exclusively revealed that Hall had accused his estranged wife of attempting to get him kicked off The Flip Off and cutting access to their joint credit card.

The court documents reveal that Hall fired back at Haack for misrepresenting him in court and has also agreed to return a five-figure sum that he was accused of siphoning from her business. As per TMZ, the duo have reached a temporary resolution regarding their properties and finances. The court documents reveal that Haack has full possession of their Newport Beach home and an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, amid the divorce. Joshua Hall will get to use their home in Franklin, TN.

Haack has also agreed to pay Joshua Hall $100K, which he can utilize as he pleases for bills, attorney fees, and the like. While the divorce proceedings are far from over, considering the ugly and ruthless state of things during the onset of divorce, these temporary fixes leave a way for a semblance of peace for both parties.

The Flip Off is set to hit HGTV in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream all five seasons of Christina on the Coast on Discovery+.

