When it comes to flipping houses (and the script), Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have made their mark on the home renovation game. The formerly married couple, once synonymous with HGTV’s Flip or Flop, turned real estate drama into must-watch television across 10 seasons. But their personal life, including a very public and ugly divorce, began to overshadow those professional wins, with the pair soon splitting off individually through their respective shows. Now that the two have finally worked through their issues, El Moussa and Haack are back with the highly anticipated series The Flip Off, a no-holds-barred competition to see who truly reigns supreme in the flipping world.

The sharp and bold six-episode venture is undoubtedly entertaining and surprisingly grounded, proving these pros can still steal the show and keep their heads in the game. First announced last spring and finally getting its premiere tonight on HGTV (and streaming the next day on Max), The Flip Off brought along with it more than six months of real-time problems that fed the gossip rags. But even with the receipts of drama tagging along in the form of Haack’s very public divorce from Josh Hall, the show is a lot more than that. Finally getting context for what Haack endured behind the scenes, which, in layman’s terms, is emotional abuse at the hands of Hall’s controlling and rather derogatory language, the show doesn’t make it about the drama and eventual divorce.

Instead, the two-hour premiere is rooted in the genuine relationship between Haack, her ex El Moussa and his wife Heather as they work to bring their flipped homes up. It's not at all flashy or tacky, or missing the point. From a very leveled baseline of respect, The Flip Off is refreshingly focused and addresses the drama maturely while giving fans what they love most — striking home renovations built from strategy and budget.

What Is ‘The Flip Off’ About?

Image via HGTV

When it comes to HGTV expanding its legacy franchises with beloved personalities like the Property Brothers or the Good Bones stars, there is no doubt the network nails it with competition shows. From Brother Vs. Brother to Rock the Block, HGTV has a real knack for combining star power with high-stakes drama. The Flip Off follows suit, pitting El Moussa and Haack against one another in a flipping showdown that taps into their storied past, but also puts their skills and budget to the test as they renovate the kitchen, main suite, living room, guest suite, extra bedroom and exterior of their chosen properties. To raise the stakes across six episodes, the teams will take turns handpicking special guest judges to evaluate the transformed rooms based on design, use of space, quality of work, overall transformation, and added value. In the opener, Heather Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County delivers some particularly standout feedback as she evaluates the transformed rooms and picks a winner.

It’s a pretty basic premise, but it’s also a lot of fun as the former couple lays it out all for a high-stakes game. In the premiere, El Moussa teams up with his equally talented wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (Selling Sunset), whereas Haack initially works alongside now-estranged husband Josh Hall. While we see who can score the highest profits on their flips, the show genuinely allows the audience to appreciate their skills without unnecessary theatrics. Instead, all that drama is sprinkled in very delicately to balance nail-biting renovation with the deeply personal issues simultaneously being detangled in the corner.

As the competition intensifies, the stakes begin to rise with each new challenge. While The Flip Off effectively captures moments of vulnerability between Haack and El Moussa, it also shows viewers what they love most — the pressure of tight deadlines and unexpected setbacks, like bad plumbing, which is almost every old home’s arch nemesis. But one of the most interesting features is the added incentive of a $2,000 weekly cash prize, which the winning team can use to boost the renovation of their next space. It's another smart element of healthy competition that not only increases the tension between the groups but adds a thrilling layer of gameplay for the audience.

‘The Flip Off’s Drama Isn't What You Expect