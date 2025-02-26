What was meant to be a fun night out with the girls turned into a nightmare. Taking to social media to document the ordeal, Christina Haack revealed that she just so happened to be dining at the same restaurant as her estranged ex, Josh Hall. The pair had an awkward run-in with her third husband while out with her daughter, Taylor, and her The Flip Off costar and Taylor's stepmom, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Via her Instagram story, the reality star posted a boomerang with text reading, “When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay and 🐍 shows up at your spot." While she did not mention by name, the snake emoji was believed to be a direct reference to Hall as he tagged the same restaurant, Ocean 48, on his Instragram stories on the same night he was with friends. On his story, he wrote "Little surf and turf with this crew" on a photo with his friends.

'The Flip Off' Exposes All