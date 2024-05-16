The Big Picture Tarek and Christina reunite on HGTV in "The Flip Off" competition series with their new spouses.

The new show aims to channel tension into friendly competition, premiering in early 2025 with a super-sized episode.

Despite prior public discord, the ex-couple now co-parent peacefully, showing a united front for their new series.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are reuniting in a new series for HGTV, The Flip Off. But this time they will be competing against each other, as they team up alongside their current spouses and in a house flip throwdown competition. The ex-couple's relationship has been under the public gaze ever since their first renovation series together, Flip or Flop, became one of the network's highest performing properties. The series featured a then happily married Tarek and Christina as they would purchase homes in need of repair, renovate them, and then flip them for a profit. But the appeal of the series was the couple's dynamic and personal stories as they grew as partners and parents, which evoked an emotional investment from viewers.

Over the years, viewers watched the couple achieve many relationship milestones together. The series featured the couple learning to be new parents as they raised their firstborn daughter, showed Christina's struggles with in-vetro fertilization, and her then her pregnancy with their second child. Tarek went through a cancer scare, receiving a diagnosis of thyroid cancer after a fan wrote in to the show to point out a lump in his throat. Two months later, he was also diagnosed with testicular cancer. Fans did not know at the time, but Tarek was also dealing with a reliance on painkillers after a back injury, as detailed in his tell-all autobiography and self-help book, Flip Your Life: How To Find Opportunity In Distress. Tarek's struggles at the time led to the much reported "gun incident" that resulted in police being called to his and Christina's home, and ultimately contributed to their divorce in 2018.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max

Tarek and Christina Reunite on HGTV

Despite their very public and antagonistic divorce, the couple went on to film three more seasons of their series on HGTV together. Tarek mentions in his autobiography that the tension between the couple on set contributed to the decision to end the series. On set, Tarek allegedly unfavorably compared Christina to his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and said that he enjoyed watching his ex-wife "fail." Then in May 2022, the ex-couple and their new spouses got into a public argument at their son's soccer game, leading to more speculation that there was still animosity with the former couple. However, since then, it appears that the former partners have managed to find a balance by prioritizing the children as they co-parent peacefully with their new spouses by their sides. According to their recent Instagram posts, everyone is seemingly in a good place with each other these days.

The Flip Off being in the works at HGTV seems to answer, at least partially, what has been going on with the second season of Tarek's new series with Heather, The Flipping El Moussas. Season 2 has already been filmed, after the network announced it would be extending the series to 14 episodes and announced the release was slated for "early" 2024. This was before the release of Tarek's salacious autobiography and the public displays of discord within the family. It seems possible that the network was eager to show a united family front before releasing the second season of Tarek's new series, after so much negative media attention over the years. The answer was to first reunite the ex-couple and their new spouses together in a series where some of that tension can be channeled into the spirit of competition.

The Flip Off Airs Early 2025

The Flip Off is a competition series where Tarek and Heather will compete against Christina and her new husband, Josh Hall, in an effort to find, purchase, renovate, and flip a property for the highest profit and bragging rights. The series is set to launch in early 2025 and promises a "super-sized" premiere episode. Given both Tarek and Christina's expertise when it comes to renovations, and Heather and Josh's background in real-estate, each couple's search for the perfect property promises to be evenly matched. While there is still no news as to the release date of the second season of The Flipping El Moussas, this new series proves the network still has faith in the star power that Tarek, Christina, and now their new partners, bring to the table. Previous seasons of Flip or Flop are available to watch on MaxWatch on Max