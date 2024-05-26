It’s the battle of the exes in HGTV’s latest series, The Flip Off. A new competition show unlike any other, The Flip Off pits longtime HGTV hosts, designers, and real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall against each other, competing for the most financial wins and ultimate bragging rights. Best known for their stint on the 10-season series Flip or Flop, this former married couple went their separate ways after a highly publicized divorce in 2016. But their creativity and love for all things home design remain alive and well in The Flip Off.

To spice things up even more, they’re joined by their current spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa and Joshua Hall. Together, they'll battle it out to find, buy, renovate, and flip a house, with the hopes of emerging as the true flipping champion.

It’s time to give the finger! Here’s everything we know so far about The Flip Off.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max

When Is 'The Flip Off' Coming Out?

The Flip Off is slated to air on HGTV in early 2025, premiering with a whopping two-hour debut episode. Stay tuned for future updates!

Is There A Trailer for 'The Flip Off'?

Since development for the show was recently announced, currently, there’s no trailer available yet for The Flip Off. However, HGTV released a sneak peek of the cast on their official accounts. The brief clip shows the two exes entering the studio, officially reuniting for the first time along with their respective spouses. Never would it occur to Hall that she “would be doing something like this.” Meanwhile, Moussa sees this opportunity in a more positive light, calling it “one of the defining moments of his life.” As both exes are back with a vengeance, it’s only a matter of seconds before the two teams get carried away by the spicy competition.

Who Are the Cast in 'The Flip Off'?

Tarek, renowned for his co-hosting role on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, now shares his expertise on Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. Drawing from his extensive experience in flipping properties, he guides aspiring renovators into the field, sharing the necessary knowledge so that they can achieve the same level of success. Alongside his wife Heather, they’re set to star in the HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas. Tarek’s journey began at 21 when he obtained his real estate license, quickly establishing himself in Orange County, California. While initially selling multi-million dollar mansions during the housing boom, he quickly shifted gears to focus on flipping rundown properties when the market took a hit for the worse. Beyond his television ventures, Tarek loves spending time with his children.

Christina is a real estate and design pro starring in her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast. In between her personal and professional journey, as she expands her design business in Southern California, Christina also juggles her responsibilities as a working mom all while trying to maintain her health. Together with Tarek, the former couple hosted all 10 seasons of Flip or Flop. In addition to her hosting and designing abilities, Christina also penned her book “Wellness Remodel” and is responsible for her furniture line Christina @ Home, which consists of over 35 home furnishings like sofas, end tables, and accent chairs. Her most recent show, Christina in the Country, features her family’s new adventure in the beautiful Tennessee countryside.

Heather is a top real estate agent with The Oppenheim Group, known for selling luxury homes to wealthy buyers in Los Angeles. She stars in the hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, together with Tarek, the two dive into the flipping business in The Flipping El Moussas and Flipping 101. A dedicated wellness enthusiast, she’s also a huge fan of fitness and fashion.

A realtor from Austin with ties to California, Joshua used to work for Spyglass Realty, focusing on buying and selling properties in the Greater Austin area and Hill Country. Josh also joins Christina on her HGTV spinoff, Christina in the Country, getting a taste of both the cost and the country.

What Happened Between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall?

For nine years, fans have been tuning in to watch Tarek and Christina’s journey on TV. But their relationship goes way back before the two became Flip or Flop’s famous couple. The two first crossed paths in 2005, when they both worked as real estate agents at Prudential. Fast forward to 2009, and they tied the knot in California. Flip or Flop officially hit the screens in 2013, slowly garnering a strong fanbase and becoming a big hit on HGTV.

But in 2016, after seven months following an altercation, Tarek and Christina announced they were splitting up. Although they didn’t dive into specifics, they made it clear that separation was the best move for their relationship. They also emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children, no matter what.

Even after their off-screen divorce, Tarek and Christina kept up their hosting duties together. In 2018, viewers saw their first episode of Flip or Flop post-divorce. But all good things come to an end. After a decade of the show, in 2022, their long-term series wrapped up, with the final episode airing on December 1, 2022, on HGTV.

After their divorce was settled in 2018, the two moved on to new marriages. Tarek married Heather in 2021, while Christina married Joshua (Christina was previously married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020).

What Is 'The Flip Off' About?

The Flip Off features iconic flipping exes Tarek and Christina as they compete against each other in this new home renovation series. This time, they’re not alone. Along with their new spouses, Heather and Joshua, the four will compete in a throwdown to find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain and, of course, bragging rights. The Flip Off marks the first reunion between Tarek and Christina after a two-year hiatus since the final episode of Flip or Flop aired.

Who Is Making 'The Flip Off'?

The Flip Off is brought to you by HGTV, the ultimate destination for home renovation and design enthusiasts. Known for its reality programming centered around real estate and home improvement, HGTV turns house hunting into both entertaining and educative for viewers.