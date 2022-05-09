The Florida Project is a film that, despite its relatable characters and charming approach to events, continues to haunt audiences since its release in 2017. The slice of life by Sean Baker took us to a world that exists behind the glitz and glamour of commercialized tourism and framed it from the perspective of the children living there that were just, well, living. That choice resulted in one of the best independent films of the last decade, as well as providing viewers with an ending that is appropriate as it is ambiguous.

A little context if you haven't seen The Florida Project (which you should. You wouldn’t be reading this article if this wasn’t worth talking about): The film follows Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a young girl who lives in The Magic Castle motel with her struggling mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), in Kissimmee, Florida. The residents who live in and around the motel are a stark contrast to the seemingly-perfect Walt Disney World resort that’s right next to it, but the film makes an interesting choice by choosing to downplay that contrast through the eyes of Moonee and her friends, Jancey (Valeria Cotto) and Scooty (Christopher Rivera). The kids who reside on the other side of the most magical place on Earth live a life that’s not as fortunate, but you’d never assume that when the camera’s on them, as they run around the motel having as much fun and mischief as they can, much to the slight annoyance (and occasional protection) of the motel’s manager and all-time good guy Bobby (played by all-time good guy Willem Dafoe).

For most of the film’s runtime, the children don’t witness a lot of the hardships that the adults are going through, as Halley’s unemployment troubles make it harder for her to provide a stable future for herself and Moonee. She loses her financial benefits after getting fired from her job at the strip club, she starts taking odd jobs to keep things afloat, from hawking perfume to tourists to eventually having sex for cash with strangers online, leading to dangerous events happening around the kids and the motel. After Scooty’s mother, Ashley (Mela Murder), discovers that the kids accidentally burned down an abandoned complex, she cuts off her ties and meals with Halley and tells Scooty that he can never hang out with Moonee again. Bobby later has to scare off one of Halley’s clients, and after receiving an eviction warning should her sex work continue, Halley has no choice but to apologize to Ashley.

This doesn’t work out well for Halley, as she and Ashley get frustrated with each other and Halley decides to beat her up in front of Scooty, one of the few moments where a child in the film is exposed to obvious danger. It isn’t long after that when child services arrive at her room to investigate her and take Moonee into foster care. When Moonee realizes the current reality of her situation, she’s overwhelmed and runs to find Jancey, overcome with tears to tell her what’s going on except for a heartbreaking “bye.” Jancey starts breathing heavily, and the film’s mood changes completely as she grabs Moonee’s hand and the two run away from the hotel. Encouraging music is playing throughout this sequence as the girls make their way into the other side, and seemingly disappear among the crowd in Disney’s Magical Kingdom.

As abrupt as it may look, the ending to The Florida Project makes thematic sense. It’s a beautiful film that shows the bright, inventive side of a bad situation, which, even for a child, can only do so much in times of hardship. We’ll never know if Moonee and Jancey actually left the motel and made new lives for themselves, but that’s kind of the point. The kids are the stars of The Florida Project, so it’s only fitting that their film ends on their own terms. As Baker puts it: it’s the only way you’ll get a happy ending out of it.

