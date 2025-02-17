Many things factor into being a good filmmaker, and luck is certainly among them. Not that it should be at the foundation of any project, of course, but, sometimes, you have to be smart and take advantage of those rare moments when the universe smiles at you. That's what's behind the most iconic shot in The Florida Project, actually: Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her best friend Jancey (Valeria Cotto) staring at a rainbow beyond the Magic Castle motel. Whenever we think about Sean Baker's 2017 classic, that's one of the first images that comes to mind, and capturing it was all about making the most of an opportunity when it presents itself.

The Rainbow in 'The Florida Project' Is Real

The rainbow scene in The Florida Project is iconic in itself, adding to the movie's dreamy and childlike atmosphere, as if everything that's happening is actually part of Moonee's shenanigans around the Magic Castle. The rainbow itself is so important, actually, that it's pretty much in all the movie’s promotional material, too. But, while on posters and other materials, it may be digital, when Moonee and Jancey see it in the movie, the rainbow is actually real.

The Florida Project DVD extras show the exact moment the rainbow scene is filmed. According to production designer Stephonik Youth, the team was probably inside shooting a different scene, when they looked up and saw a complete rainbow just behind the motel. Baker immediately assembles the first unit team to capture it, with the two girls being prepared for the scene very quickly — "It doesn't matter, all I need is their hair," he tells the team.

The filming itself was very quick, with Baker himself feeding lines to the two young actresses by giving them prompts like "Sing a rainbow song," or “What’s at the end of the rainbow?,” which they answered to each other in character. The moment shown in the making-of is exactly the one seen in the movie, including the line about beating up a leprechaun before the girls run towards the rainbow. Needless to say, please don't beat up leprechauns, okay?

The Rainbow Saved Production a Lot of Money