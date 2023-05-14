It's rare for a remake to surpass the popularity of its source material, for the new version to become the definitive one. But, like all cinematic rules, this one's been broken before. The horror genre can often be seen as a reflection of its time, a response to the greater societal mood. This makes it best for successful remakes, able to be updated from all directions. There's no better example than David Cronenberg's 1986 re-imagining of The Fly. Far from just a second attempt, the 1986 Fly is a classic in its own right, weaving together science fiction, horror, and human interest. This more visceral version of the original story is so popular that new fans are sometimes surprised to find it's actually a remake. (At what point in Hollywood history did that become a dirty word?) In fact, the story of The Fly began all the way back in the 50s ... in the pages of Playboy Magazine.

Where Did the Story of 'The Fly' Come From?

Like many good horror films, The Fly began life as a literary work. Written by George Langelaan, a former Allied spy in World War II. (The man is almost more interesting than his bibliography. He underwent plastic surgery on his ears and chin as a spy.) The short story was published in the June 1957 issue of Playboy. A psychological horror of sorts, the story chronicles the plight of a French woman, Hélène, who confesses to killing her husband via hydraulic press. At first, she won't say why but is strangely obsessed with a white-headed housefly. By the time the truth comes out, the reader isn't sure what to believe. Hélène says that her husband André, a research scientist, invented a machine that could transport matter instantaneously. It worked just fine on inanimate objects but ran into trouble with organic material — eventually swapping its creator's atoms with a housefly and a domestic cat. Now physically combined with both an insect and an animal, André asks for a mercy killing. Hélène carries it out with the press, later taking her own life out of grief. The short story is still Langelaan's best-known work — and it paved the way for one of the most influential sci-fi films of the '50s.

1958's 'The Fly' Is More Faithful to the Original Story

The '50s saw a boom of B-movies: Lower budget films, often in the realm of science fiction or horror, featuring casts of mostly unknowns. Though 1958's The Fly doesn't neatly fit these parameters, it's certainly become one of the faces of the genre. Mostly a direct re-telling of the short story, the movie follows Hélène (Patricia Owens) as she struggles to relate the events leading up to the death of her husband André (David Hedison). This version stays close to its source material, but does make some changes: Hélène is allowed to live in the end, and we actually get to see the fly with André's features — as it's about to be eaten by a spider, the André-fly calls out for help. Upon closer inspection, the movie's math doesn't exactly add up. (How much of André is in the fly and vice versa? How can the André-fly call out for help if his body retains its human sense?) Thankfully, the legacy of the movie is enough to overlook these plot holes. As in so many sci-fi/ horror movies of the era, they almost become part of the charm. Watching Hedison stumble around with a prosthetic fly head is just priceless — as is the presence of Vincent Price as André's brother. The legacy of 1958's The Fly is undeniable. What could overshadow it?

David Cronenberg's 'The Fly' Is the Definitive Version

The times were very different in 1986 when horror legend David Cronenberg agreed to remake The Fly. Almost thirty years had passed, and public anxieties had changed: A health craze had gripped the nation, spurred on by the onset of the AIDS crisis. The backdrop against which the stage would be set had changed. But Cronenberg was no stranger to transforming fear into art. By that time he was already the director of classics like Scanners and Videodrome; he knew how to use disgust as a paintbrush. Though 1958's The Fly had always possessed elements of body horror, it'd been more of an implication than an on-screen process. André had combined with the housefly in an almost instantaneous process, flashing into a monster. This time, the transformation would be slow, torturous, and dehumanizing.

The body itself would be under attack. But Cronenberg wasn't always at the helm of the movie. He'd been brought in after a previous director suffered a family tragedy, agreeing to direct only after being allowed to re-write the script. In this new version, André would become Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), an awkward yet charming scientist who invents matter teleportation. In this new world, the gender dynamic would also need to be updated; Hélène would become Ronnie (Geena Davis), an intrepid science reporter. Immersed in buzzing neon and old technology, the '80s somehow worked better as a setting than the time period of the previous film, injecting a modern sterility into Seth's eventual decline. After meeting at a party, Seth tries to impress Ronnie by demonstrating his machine's transportation abilities. He attempts to send a baboon through, and the poor animal ends up "inside out," a suffering heap of raw flesh.

'The Fly' Rises Above Other Horror Remakes

No longer an implication, the tangible horror of the machine's mistakes is shown without compromise. Just as in the original, Seth's hubris gets the best of him — and, in a series of iconic scenes, his body begins to fall apart. The slow transformation is more affecting than the original. We wince as he pulls his fingernails from their softened beds, as his teeth fall from his skull. Combined on a genetic level with a fly, Seth becomes Brundlefly, a horrifying amalgamation of man and insect. The effects later won an Oscar, but much of the success is the work of Goldblum: His flat affect contrasts perfectly with the repulsive prosthetics. The '86 movie also delves more deeply into the issues of its time, giving Ronnie's character the choice of having an abortion: She both kills Seth (as Brundlefly) and survives, updating the film's ending for the times.

As promised, Cronenberg's The Fly delivers on the body horror. But it also does something less expected: It becomes the definitive iteration. There are so many ways for a sequel to fail -- it can become a money grab (One Missed Call), a re-imagining that misses the mark (Cabin Fever), or something that clings to the source material too tightly (Gus Van Sant's Psycho). Somehow, The Fly manages to avoid these pitfalls. Armed with Goldblum's performance, award-winning makeup, and a more effective setting, 1989's The Fly could easily be considered the best horror remake of all time.