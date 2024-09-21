Halloween is just around the corner and Hulu is looking to celebrate the spooky season with one of the buzziest (literally) horror films by the master of body horror, David Cronenberg. The Canadian auteur's 1986 film The Fly will infest its new streaming home starting on October 1, featuring a layered, sincere, and unhinged performance by Jeff Goldblum finding out first-hand the terrors of DNA fusion. Goldblum, beloved for his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, takes an even more eccentric turn as the brilliant scientist Seth Brundle, who has just finished work on a teleportation device. Upon taking it for its inaugural spin, however, he fails to notice a common housefly slipping into the pod with him, melding their DNA and slowly causing him to deteriorate into a monster. With a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, it's often hailed as one of Cronenberg's best, thanks in part to Goldblum's layered performance.

The Fly is a remake of the 1958 film of the same name directed by Kurt Neumann and written by James Clavell, but Cronenberg shakes things up considerably regarding the dynamic with Seth. Instead of having a family, he sparks up a relationship with Ronnie - played by his then-girlfriend Geena Davis - a science journalist who has taken an interest in his work. After Seth's unfortunate fusion with the fly, she begins to see changes in his behavior and instincts as he grows more aggressive. The film brings some of its terror through her as she falls in love only to watch the man she once adored devolve into something altogether unrecognizable. Of course, the biggest scares come from the Brundlefly's goopy and gross transformation into the part-fly part-man. The stunning practical effects stand as some of Cronenberg's finest body horror work, earning Chris Walas and Stephan Dupuis an Academy Award for Best Makeup.

Horror tends to be overlooked by the Academy, but Goldblum still received plenty of recognition for playing a spin on the mad scientist who was less "mad" and more sincere and enthusiastic about his work before going off the rails as his fly instincts took over. He'd go on to win Best Actor at the Saturn Awards and even got support from famed critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert for an Oscar nomination. Alongside another all-time great horror remake in Philip Kaufman's Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Fly would be vital in pushing Goldblum to true superstardom with roles in Jurassic Park and Independence Day to follow in the coming years.

'The Fly' Still Stands Out in Cronenberg's Catalog

Close

Cronenberg is still hard at work creating horrors of the flesh, most recently releasing 2022's Crimes of the Future and debuting his confounding new feature The Shrouds at Cannes this year. Yet, The Fly still casts arguably the longest shadow in the director's catalog, even when considering other classics like Videodrome, Dead Ringers, and eXistenZ. Its famous Mel Brooks-developed tagline: "Be afraid. Be very afraid," has entirely transcended its original context to become an endlessly quotable line that has even spread into other media.

The success of the film also spawned a sequel directed by Walas, though it only had John Getz returning and was largely panned by critics with a 33% Rotten Tomatoes score. Although he rarely does follow-ups to his own films, Cronenberg revisited the film through an opera and even considered creating a sequel of sorts himself in the early 2010s, though it never moved forward.

The Fly will arrive on Hulu on October 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for the latest updates on everything coming to streaming.

The Fly In a daring exploration of science's potential to alter human life, a brilliant but eccentric scientist develops a technology for teleportation. When he decides to test the device on himself, a tragic error involving a common housefly leads to horrifying consequences. The film chillingly portrays his transformation and the impact it has on his relationship and psyche. Release Date August 15, 1986 Director David Cronenberg Cast Jeff Goldblum , Geena Davis , John Getz , Joy Boushel , Leslie Carlson , George Chuvalo Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers George Langelaan , Charles Edward Pogue , David Cronenberg Budget $15 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Sequel(s) The Fly II Franchise(s) The Fly Expand

Get Hulu