Most horror fans are surely familiar with 1986’s The Fly, and similarly noteworthy for its time was the movie of the same name from 1958, which the 1986 film was a (fairly substantial) remake of. But what might be a little more surprising to learn is that there are a total of five movies that fit within The Fly series, with three generally linked movies coming out between 1958 and 1965, and then the remaining two – released in 1986 and 1989 – being of their own continuity.

The films generally revolve around dedicated scientists working on devices that will transfer matter or teleport objects/things instantly, deriving conflict from the fact that such scientific conquests rarely go to plan. The earlier movies deliver some charming B-movie thrills and are mildly horror-related at best, while the two Fly movies of the 1980s both go much further in delivering body horror. As to which movie’s the best, or which ones are worth watching? That’s what the following ranking aims to outline, going through all The Fly movies, starting with the not-so-good and concluding with the great.

5 'The Curse of the Fly' (1965)

Director: Don Sharp

Even those who love B-movies from the 1960s and are willing to approach something low-budget from that time in a forgiving manner might be a little let down by The Curse of the Fly, which feels very far-removed from any other movie that can be counted within this The Fly series. It does revolve around members of the Delambre family, who were at the center of the last two movies, but it otherwise feels pretty disconnected from those movies (there’s only one genuinely recurring character, and they’ve been recast, too). Further, there’s very little body horror stuff here, mild or otherwise, and it feels much more like a slapdash sci-fi flick than a work of science fiction + horror.

There is still an ongoing mission to perfect a matter-transporter that might revolutionize the world, if made reliable, but The Curse of the Fly also has a good deal of melodrama relating to family issues and secrets kept in relationships. It does feel like a rather ordinary B-grade film that was somewhat repurposed and thereby disguised as a Fly movie to get a little more attention. That might not be true, but that’s how it feels, and it results in a movie that’s horrendously average at best, and kind of disappointing/misleading at worst.

4 'Return of the Fly' (1959)

Director: Edward Bernds

Sure, Return of the Fly means a return of the Fly, but it also means a return of Vincent Price, who was one of the best parts of the original film and was sorely missed in the aforementioned The Curse of the Fly. He’s back as Francois Delambre, with the film also jumping ahead in time after the original movie, leading to his nephew, Philippe, now being of an adult age and willing to help out with that whole family business. A good chunk of the movie sees Francois and Philippe continuing to work on the risky teleportation device, and oops, they do it again; someone gets their matter mixed up with a fly’s, and chaos ensues.

It's not exactly a good movie, and it doesn’t work nearly as well as the already somewhat dated The Fly… but it might be ever so slightly better than you'd expect a direct sequel to The Fly to be. It rides a line between disappointment and competency, and that at least makes it notably better than The Curse of the Fly. The Return of the Fly is at its best when it doubles down on being goofy, as it’s always fun seeing someone run around with a giant fly head, and similarly silly watching a tiny human head on a fly crying out for help (especially the way that effect is utilized here). It sidelines Price a little too much in the back half, but The Return of the Fly is overall mostly okay. You could do a lot better, but you could also do a little worse (again… Curse).

3 'The Fly II' (1989)

Director: Chris Walas

The poster for The Fly II is incredibly similar to the iconic poster for The Fly (1986), which clues you in pretty early that this 1989 film is going to try and hit the same beats that film did. When judging whether it’s successful at this, the answer’s a little complicated. It’s a movie that suffers early on, because there’s obviously one character from the previous movie that can’t return, and another significant one is killed off abruptly in the film’s opening scene. Like the aforementioned sequels to the original The Fly (1958), events in The Fly II end up revolving around someone related to the first movie’s characters, but of a younger generation.

Eric Stoltz is the central character here, playing a young boy with ties to Jeff Goldblum’s character in the first movie and someone who ages rapidly, all the while being treated suspiciously by a corporation that wants to develop (you guessed it) teleportation-related technology. Some of the attempts to lengthen the story that began in the first movie kind of work in The Fly II, but other parts are pretty slow and uninspired. It’s almost easy to lose focus at a point, but it’s worth sticking with for the rather gonzo final act, which is when the film feels most like 1986’s The Fly. There’s a commitment to gooey effects and splattery body horror that’s quite fun, and that approach brings the film alive to some extent during its final scenes.

2 'The Fly' (1958)

Director: Kurt Neumann

Yes, sorry to be predictable, but The Fly movies that are just called The Fly are the best Fly movies, with the original being second only to the David Cronenberg remake/update from 1986. This 1958 film works well enough that just labeling it as a B-movie and leaving it at that doesn’t feel entirely fair. It transcends a limited budget and scope to some extent, and still holds up as an engaging watch, despite its age. Very little about it is genuinely scary, but that’s okay, given how much the horror genre tends to age overall. What scares one generation might cause little to no reaction among another generation.

Narratively, The Fly (1958) sees Vincent Price’s character, Francois Delambre, roped into a strange teleportation-related project his brother had been working on; indeed, one that caused an alarming transformation. It’s a fun blend of sci-fi and horror, and stylistically is in step with how you'd expect a movie of its age and genre to look/feel, though it admittedly sticks out against its two sequels for being shot in color, rather than black and white. Fans of older movies that weren’t exactly made for much money should have a good time with this minor classic, though others might be better off sticking with Cronenberg. Speaking of…

1 'The Fly' (1986)

Director: David Cronenberg

1986’s The Fly is just about as good as science fiction-flavored horror gets, and it also stands as a contender for the title of best body horror movie ever made. It follows a comparable premise to the original movie from 1958, but plays out quite differently and has different characters. It centers on an eccentric scientist named Seth Brundle who strikes up a relationship with a journalist while making advancements on his project, which involves two pods that can supposedly teleport objects or beings from one to the other. When a fly makes its way into one machine during a test, problems naturally arise, and a transformation begins.

The Fly is an engaging exploration of a genius character and how they respond to a hopeless situation, after getting carried away and bringing about their own doom. It’s a very entertaining movie, but it’s also striking because of how oddly easy it is to get invested in it emotionally, and how sad some of it ends up being. Goldblum is also dynamite as the tragic Seth Brundle, delivering perhaps his greatest performance to date and proving able to accentuate the film’s humor, horror, and sadness. It’s an all-around excellent 1980s movie, and easily the most essential film that carries the Fly name. Unless you're particularly squeamish, it’s pretty much a must-watch.

