J.D. Dillard was announced as the director of a remake of The Fly in 2017, but the project never materialized due to his focus on other films and his interest in original ideas.

The future of The Fly remake looks uncertain, as 20th Century Studios, the home of the original film, has scaled back its release plans, and Dillard's creative interests lie elsewhere.

1982's The Fly is one of the greatest remakes of all time, an update of the 1958 feature of the same name (both of which are based on a 1957 short story). Rather than being a retread of an old horror title, The Fly, much like 1982's The Thing, took a vintage slice of scary cinema and ramped up the gore and body horror. In both cases, these 1980s horror remakes took a familiar premise and juiced them up with all the nasty mayhem you could never do in the Hays Code era. Director David Cronenberg gave The Fly a very distinctive identity and unforgettable frights that are still chilling moviegoers to this day. Unsurprisingly, the film’s studio, 20th Century Fox, once eyeballed this project as the perfect source material for yet another remake.

In March 2017, Sleight and Devotion director J.D. Dillard was announced as the helmer of a remake of The Fly. Dillard was very much new on the filmmaking scene, but Sleight had caught people’s attention and it was clear there was lots of talent here. Of course, the feature never got made, and given Dillard’s comments about franchise filmmaking, it’s doubtful we’ll ever see this version of the production again. Hollywood spent so much of the 2010s updating every 1980s property it could get its hands on — even titles like Fright Night got updates. How come The Fly, which was already a remake (which could’ve seemingly made it more viable for another update), was unable to secure a new incarnation?

J.D. Dillard’s Has Been Attached to 'The Fly' Since 2017

While promoting Sleight, Dillard explained to JoBlo that he was still in the process of negotiating his exact role in the remake of The Fly. However, he said he and his creative team were super excited about the idea of working in this sandbox. Dillard also kept his cards close to the chest on how much of a straightforward remake this potential feature would be while explaining that the newest Planet of the Apes trilogy was a guiding light for him on how to redo a big franchise. Given how lucrative those Apes movies had been for the studio, such comments were likely music to the ears of 20th Century Fox executives.

However, before Dillard could shift all his resources over to The Fly, he had to focus on his follow-up project to Sleight: Sweetheart. A small-scale horror title, this production started shooting in May 2017 and would occupy Dillard’s full attention for the next two years. However, in October 2019, while promoting the general release of Sweetheart, Dillard excitedly told Dread Central that a promising script had been produced for the movie and that he hoped to film it soon. He also revealed to the outlet that he wanted to make a body horror story that was relevant to the modern world. Specifically, he noted that commentary surrounding “women’s right to their own bodies, this whole gender thing, the sort of threshold of pain that doctors assume people of color or African Americans can stand…” were key themes swirling around his vision for The Fly.

This excitement was happening as 20th Century Fox, the home of The Fly, had just been absorbed into Disney and turned into 20th Century Studios. Disney was slashing major projects from the studio left and right, and uncertainty reigned at this once momentous Hollywood institution. However, it did, initially, seem like Disney was aiming to keep Dillard’s in the studio’s good graces as this filmmaker signed on to write a new Star Wars movie in February 2020. Perhaps this was a sign that Dillard, and by proxy, his Fly remake, were incredibly important to Disney’s future plans.

Why Hasn't J.D. Dillard’s 'The Fly' Remake Happened Yet?

A few weeks after the news broke that Dillard would be working in the Star Wars universe, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down movie theaters and upended the world. The film industry, including Disney, greatly changed in response to this health crisis. For Disney, this meant slimming down its release plans and further consolidating 20th Century Studios. There was minimal movement on any new titles at this studio, including The Fly. Inevitably, Dillard moved on to helming the period piece war move Devotion as his next project after Sweetheart. This costly drama would give Dillard a chance to work with lots of visual effects and a bigger canvas than his initial two movies… those elements just wouldn’t be in the service of The Fly.

By the time November 2022 rolled around and Dillard was promoting the theatrical release of Devotion, the filmmaker revealed he was no longer involved in a slew of projects he’d been previously attached to, like that Star Wars film or a potential The Rocketeer sequel. In explaining why these productions fell apart, Dillard noted that he was now way more interested in doing an original sci-fi blockbuster rather than working within the confines of the Star Wars franchise. Dillard didn’t provide a concrete update on The Fly in these comments, but his bluntness on not wanting to get tied down to brand names and franchises in the future didn’t bode well for the project's prospects. This man had gotten burned by the Hollywood machine and was now more interested in supporting his own ideas rather than long-gestating IP.

There’s been no further official word on The Fly since Devotion was released, though it’s looking more and more doubtful it’ll ever happen. Back in March of last year, there were rumors that Zendaya was set to star with Dillard still directing, but nothing was confirmed. 20th Century Studios, an outfit that used to deliver nearly 20 new theatrical movies a year, is now down to putting out two or three titles theatrically annually. With that limited slate (typically occupied by new Avatar or Apes installments), it’s doubtful there’s any room in the future for The Fly. Plus, Dillard’s been very open about wanting to explore in the future the kind of original genre movies that put him on the map in the first place. While him providing yet another remake of The Fly once looked like a promising enterprise, it now appears to be something that’s been lost forever.

1982's The Fly is available to rent on Amazon.

