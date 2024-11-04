Be afraid. Be very afraid - because The Fly is buzzing back into theaters. A new movie set in the universe of David Cronenberg's 1986 body horror classic is in the works from Nikyatu Jusu (Nanny). Deadline reports that Jusu is set to write and direct the film.

Plot details for the new film remain under wraps, but the film is not a remake or reboot; it is set within the same universe as the 1986 film, meaning it may be a belated sequel. Body horror is certainly en vogue these days, with the gruesome Grand Guignol of Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley's The Substance earning rave reviews and over $44 million USD at the global box office. Even Cronenberg himself returned to the genre for the first time in years with last year's well-reviewed Crimes of the Future. It's only the latest horror project in the works from Jusu, who made her feature debut with the 2022 psychological horror film Nanny. She is also slated to direct a sequel to Night of the Living Dead, and is working on a vampire film, Suicide by Sunlight, for Universal.

What Is 'The Fly' About?

A remake of the 1958 Vincent Price chiller of the same name, which was itself an adaptation of George Langelaan's short story, The Fly centers around scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), who's invented a way to teleport living matter. He romances science journalist Veronica Quaife (Geena Davis) and seems to be on the verge of fame and fortune until he tests his technology on himself...and doesn't notice that he's accidentally teleported a housefly along with him. Over the next several days, he undergoes a slow, hideous transformation into an amalgam of man and insect - and becomes a danger to everyone around him. The film was a critical and financial success, hailed for its performances, direction, and stomach-churning special effects, and cemented Cronenberg as one of the most daring horror filmmakers of the 20th century. It was followed by a sequel in 1989, The Fly II, that followed Martin Brundle (Eric Stoltz), the son of Brundle and Quaife, as he underwent his own metamorphosis; it was not well-received.

Nikyatu Jusu's The Fly movie will be a production of 20th Century Studios and Chernin Entertainment; it will be produced by Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping. It is the latest revival of 20th Century's horror properties, with recent entries in the Predator and Alien franchises, in the form of Prey and Alien: Romulus, proving to be highly successful.

Nikyatu Jusu's The Fly movie is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.