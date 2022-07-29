Lock up your windows and shudder your doors - The Fog is rolling in! Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Carpenter’s classic film, The Fog would be receiving its turn at a 4K UHD restorative makeover, and now the folks at Scream Factory have revealed that that isn’t all lingering in the collector’s edition box set. Between the two discs, fans are in for a load of extras from commentaries to featurettes and even behind-the-scenes looks at how the film was made, making this the perfect addition to your at home horror collection or as a gift for the Carpenter fanatic in your life. Along with the massive amount of newly added material, buyers can expect the same crystal clear restoration that makes StudioCanal the number one name in the game, as well as updated audio courtesy of Dolby Atmos.

In Carpenter’s supernatural cult-following of a film, a tiny seaside town in California is about to pay for bloodshed long in the past when spirits catch a ride inland with the fog. The fictional town of Antonio Bay is soon overrun by the murderous entities who have one thing in mind - vengeance. While members of the community panic and try to flee, local radio host Stevie Wayne (Adrienne Barbeau) implores them to gather at the church where they can barricade themselves in, but the fog has other plans.

Along with directing, Carpenter also co-penned the film’s script and, of course, composed the legendary score. Known for his tight bonds with those he’s worked with in the past, parts of other Carpenter helmed productions can be seen all over The Fog. From the casting addition of his Halloween scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, to the name of Tom Atkins’ character - Nick Castle, an ode to the actor who played the Shape in the original Halloween - nods to projects of the past are as all encompassing as the fog itself. The feature would also see Curtis star alongside her mother, Janet Leigh, in the first of two horror productions the two would team up for - the other being Steve Miner’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. The film also starred Hal Holbrook.

As for the special features, you can expect to hear from Barbeau, Atkins, and Carpenter in two separate commentaries that will also feature co-writer and producer Debra Hill and production designer Tommy Lee Wallace. Take a tour of the place's production called home in the featurette Horror's Hallowed Ground or go scene by scene in an analysis with Carpenter. Dive deep into the fog’s dark unknown in My Time With Terror, an interview with Curtis, or learn more about how the film’s shots were created in the Dean of Darkness interview with the film’s cinematographer Dean Cundey.

Check out the full list of extras below and gear up to take home The Fog 4K UHD collector’s edition on September 13, 2022. Preorders are open now. Check out the trailer below:

Disc One Bonus Features (4K UHD):

4K Restoration By Studio Canal

Dolby Atmos Track

Restored Original Mono Track

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director John Carpenter And Writer/Producer Debra Hill

And Writer/Producer Audio Commentary With Actors Adrienne Barbeau , Tom Atkins , And production Designer Tommy Lee Wallace

, , And production Designer Retribution: Uncovering John Carpenter’s The Fog

The Shape of Things to Come: John Carpenter Unfilmed

Introduction by John Carpenter

Scene Analysis by John Carpenter

Disc Two (Blu-ray):