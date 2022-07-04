The maestro of cult classic fan favorite blockbusters, John Carpenter, took to Twitter to reveal the news that his 1980 supernatural flick, The Fog is now available for UHD 4K Blu-ray preorder on Sacred Bones’ website. The record-centric company is working alongside Shout! Factory to bring audiences the ghostly feature as they’ve never seen it before. Music buffs out there will really love this next part.

To celebrate the release, Sacred Bones will be tossing in a blue and white with black splatter 7” that includes the film’s main theme along with a never-before-released version of Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, and Carpenter’s “Walk to the Lighthouse.” For those more into the visual arts, feast your eyes on The Fog’s freshly designed, limited-edition slipcover packaging created by Chris Bilheimer, whose work you won't only recognize from multiple projects with Carpenter, but also with bands including Green Day, Weezer, and Neutral Milk Hotel. Finally, if you’ve been waiting forty-years to add a Stevie Wayne action figure to your collection, you can simultaneously place your preorder for the NECA collector’s item. An extreme attention to detail makes this 8” piece one-of-a-kind, complete with accessories and a window box.

Intrigue abounds in the happenings of The Fog when gruesome events begin to unfold in the seaside town of Antonio Bay, California. It’s been 100 years since a ship carrying lepers seeking to set up a colony close to the town was struck down by members of Antonio Bay and the spirits are back for revenge. In the thick of it all is DJ Stevie Wayne (Adrienne Barbeau) who hopes to alert the town to the dangers and keep everyone safe - especially her son. The film also featured the talents of Hal Holbrook and John Houseman, along with frequent Carpenter collaborators such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Janet Leigh, Nancy Loomis, Charles Cyphers, and Tom Atkins. Fun fact - The Fog was one of two horror flicks that Curtis and her mother and fellow scream queen, Leigh, would appear in with the other being Steve Miner’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

Image via Columbia Pictures

News surrounding The Fog’s revamp comes just weeks after Carpenter saw major box office success for the 40th-anniversary re-release of his 1982 cult favorite, The Thing. The sci-fi horror took over theaters across America and smashed the competition, quickly finding itself in the ninth position in the box office alongside other top-grossing films including Lightyear and Jurassic World: Dominion. With all the buzz surrounding The Thing’s return to the big screen, hopefully, other Carpenter hits will be celebrating their anniversaries the same way.

Crank up your radios, don’t answer unexpected knocks, and get ready to bring home The Fog box set on UHD 4K Blu-ray when it rolls in on September 13. Check out the box set below: