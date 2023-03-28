Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers from Shadow and Bone Season 2.Netflix's Shadow and Bone is unlike other fantasy worlds for many reasons. The Grisha's abilities are not exactly magic, and the culture is inspired by Russia rather than the typical Medieval England fantasy setting. But perhaps the biggest thing that makes the world unique is the giant line of shadow that cuts across the country of Ravka. Known as the Unsea, the Shadow Fold, and most commonly, the Fold, this geographical feature plays an integral role in the show. It shapes both Ravka and the characters who live there. With the division it represents and the many people who have lost their loved ones to the Shadow Fold, it's no surprise that everyone resents it. Cutting through the middle of the country and separating East and West Ravka, the Fold is made of pure shadow, and the moving, tangible darkness is home to the deadly volcra, who cannot leave the shadows, but eat anyone they can find in their domain. The Fold is an important part of the history of the world, making a unique problem for the Ravkan people all because of The Darkling (Ben Barnes).

It disrupts trade as most of Ravka is cut off from the True Sea and separates families. Going around the Fold is impossible, as it meets Ravka's borders, and the country isn't friendly with the neighboring nations. But crossing the Fold is difficult, usually done on a skiff directed by Grisha Squallers, though some have found alternative ways through. Bringing light into the Fold only attracts the volcra, so crossing must be done in near-total darkness. Many people lose their lives in the process of going back and forth. But, in Season 2, the Fold becomes more deadly. And, as of Season 2, the Fold is expanding, swallowing the surrounding cities, and causing general destruction. As the threat grows and Ravka finds itself at war with The Darkling, there is more pressure on Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) to use her sun-summoning powers to destroy the Fold, but she doesn't know how.

Who Created the Fold and Why?

Image via Netflix

Everyone knows the Fold was created by the Black Heretic, a shadow summoner who made an enemy of the king. But only a few realize that the Black Heretic and the current general Kirigan are one and the same. Once, when he was much younger, the Darkling created the Fold, believing it would protect himself and his fellow Grisha. The Grisha were being hunted, and their small community had nowhere left to run. The king's men were after the Darkling in particular, so he made a rash choice. Using merzost, the Darkling attempted to turn the soldiers into his own army, but the spell went badly wrong, creating the Shadow Fold and transforming the soldiers into volcra. Merzost is notoriously risky, unpredictable, and it always has a price. So it's unclear if the Darkling intended to create it in the first place. But, afterward, the Darkling couldn't undo what he'd done, and shadow consumed the once-lush land. Since then, the Fold has been haunting Ravka for hundreds of years, and though they have learned to live with it, it still creates problems for Ravka. So they wait for a Sun Summoner to tear down the Fold, and many seem to believe Alina will be the one to do it.

The Fold is Growing in Season 2

Image via Netflix

In Season 2, the Fold is more of a threat than before, as it is getting bigger. For hundreds of years, it has been stable, yet in their final confrontation in Season 1, the Darkling uses Morozova's Stag amplifier to use Alina's powers and expand the Fold. The shadows swallow the city of Novokribirsk, which sat just outside the Fold. Most of Novokribirsk's residents were killed by the Fold and its volcra, though some escaped. This attack was a demonstration of The Darkling's power, a direct and intentional expansion. Yet, just the fact that it can grow is terrifying enough for anyone nearby, but it doesn't stop there. After this initial surge, the Fold continues to expand. Alina sees it first in her dreams, but believing the Darkling is dead, she doesn't realize the dreams are real.

However, as she travels, Alina encounters refugees from Ravka who inform her of the Fold's growth. The spreading shadow displaces the people living on its shores, forcing them to flee or die. The Darkling survived the volcra in the Fold. He escaped and now is an enemy of Ravka. Still connected to Alina, he has the same power he required to move the Fold into Novokribirsk, and he has been using it. Sometimes he moves it quickly, swallowing entire areas, while other times, it only grows a little, but the Ravkan people are scared. With the Fold posing a larger threat than ever before, Alina needs to act quickly in destroying it, but she doesn't yet have the power.

How Was the Fold Destroyed and Who Did It?

Image via Netflix

In Season 2, Alina and her allies set out to destroy the Fold, now with more of an immediate need than before. Yet Alina wasn't strong enough at the end of the first season. She decides to search for more of Morozova's amplifiers to increase her powers. She gains the sea whip's fetter and learns that Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) is the firebird, though she refuses to kill him. When time seems to have run out, Alina and her friends enter the Fold to fight the Darkling again. During the confrontation, Mal is killed, and Alina unites the power of all three amplifiers. Finally, she is able to bring down the Fold with a burst of light from her hand. However, the Fold will not be quickly forgotten. Though the Shadow Fold is gone, there is a swath of wasteland across Ravka. The Fold was destroyed but not healed, as it left behind scars in the land and the lives of those who lost loved ones. After generations of division, Ravka is united, but the characters are left to discover what the country is like without the Fold.