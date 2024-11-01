A decade ago, one Fox series horrified audiences everywhere when it paired Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy for a seductive and intelligent study of the macabre. That show was The Following, and it was canceled far too soon. Though Kevin Williamson originally developed the series as a potential third Scream film, he returned to the idea years later to bring us Bacon's former FBI Agent Ryan Hardy and Purefoy's highly unstable Joe Carroll. But what made this three-season psychological thriller stand out among the rest? Well, in short, it was probably the most violent show you'll ever watch on network television.

'The Following' Pushed the Envelope With Network TV Violence

The Following is a psychological thriller that follows former FBI Agent Hardy as he tries to re-capture serial killer Joe Carroll and stop his cult-like followers. A decade ago, Hardy captured Carroll, and in that time, the Edgar Allan Poe-obsessed mastermind amassed his own network of killers, and it's made the world a far worse place. This show is insane. One cannot walk away from The Following and not be at least slightly disturbed. The way it deals with the fallout of both catching a serial killer and the horror of surviving one – two remarkably complex ideas that inform the first season – is impressive. Over 15 episodes per season, the series takes its time to explore what it means to be a killer, and how one can either let that become their identity or their curse.

But for three seasons on Fox, it’s the violence that really makes The Following stand out. Like the works of Carroll’s muse, the series has a dark, unnerving, and cult-like fascination with death in all its forms. Though knives and guns are a favorite of the show (which has no qualms about using either), it’s not above also lighting people on fire, burying people alive, throwing helpless women off multi-story buildings, or even using magnets to stop the pacemaker of our hero as he slowly suffocates. The show is always finding more creative and character-driven ways to kill its cast members and, while you might expect that from a survival series like The Walking Dead, it plays a bit differently when the world of The Following isn't too far removed from our own.

Though network TV generally strays from gratuitous violence, The Following drifts to the far edges of television-censoring and is uncompromising in its approach, unafraid to use copious amounts of blood and gore to get the point across that Carroll and his followers are extremely dangerous. More than that, killing has become their religion. But The Following is a great binge not because of the violence, but because of our heroes battling against it. Bacon’s Ryan Hardy is so drawn to the world of Joe Carroll (and frankly, so are we) not because he is fascinated with death, but because, despite his experience with it, he continues to personally involve himself in the lives of those he saves. Hardy seeks redemption for the mistakes of his past, while these killers waste no time slaughtering innocents around them. It’s a stark contrast to the way Carroll and his followers kill, and makes Ryan an easy hero to root for despite his clear flaws. (Plus, these two foes love the same woman: Natalie Zea's Claire Matthews.)

Critics Were Mixed on 'The Following' Due to Its Gruesome Premise

Despite the show's mature and complex themes, The Following received mixed reviews from critics when it was first released. Though it contained plenty of likable and interesting characters, such as Shawn Ashmore's Mike Weston, Valorie Curry's Emma, and (starting in Season 2) Jessica Stroup's Max Hardy, critics struggled the same way audiences did with the series' blanketed violence. Alessandra Stanley of The New York Times called it "one of the most disturbing procedural dramas on television," and noted that "it’s hard to turn off and even harder to watch." This is true, of course. The Following is a hard show to stop watching precisely because we want to see Carroll and his followers put either behind bars or in the ground.

Likewise, Robert Bianco of USA Today wrote that it was "one of the most violent, and certainly the most frightening, series ever made by a commercial broadcast network," and that, despite some of the unbelievability surrounding the show's main plot, "[Kevin] Williamson has mastered it." The Following is certainly not for the squeamish or the faint of heart, and each of the show's three seasons manages to hold our interest. Season 1 is arguably the show's best, telling a largely self-contained story that presents the best the thriller genre has to offer, but subsequent seasons have their fair share of compelling material as well. If you slept on this one when it first aired on Fox, then it's time to finally give The Following another shot. Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy alone are worth the effort.

