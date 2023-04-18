Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a classic. It is fun, thrilling, uplifting, funny. Basically, it offered the younger generations all of the inspirational and happy feelings they missed out on when Star Wars was first released back in 1977, and now the younger fans can understand what their parents were on about. They can understand now, because if we look closely, The Force Awakens is a direct copy of A New Hope. But that's not something to be discouraged by, because if Star Wars has taught us anything, it is that: what goes around comes around, and in life, and especially in Star Wars, things will always come full circle. Star Wars is and has always been a generational tale and that is why The Force Awakens was the best way to revamp what had been a rather stagnant franchise. The film revived Star Wars, it brought old fans back and it introduced new ones, and despite its many parallels to A New Hope, The Force Awakens embodied that pure magical feeling of Star Wars by balancing the old with the new.

'The Force Awakens' Had To Play It Safe

George Lucas had always intended for there to be nine Star Wars films, and although the Star Wars Sequels did not follow Lucas’s original blueprinted storyline because the reigns of Star Wars were taken over by Disney, director JJ Abrams still captured the essence and beauty of Star Wars in a way that was necessary at the time of The Force Awakens’ release. People argue that Abrams played it safe, but up until 2015, the core of the Star Wars universe mostly centered around the six films. There was no Mandalorian, no Rogue One, no Andor, no Boba Fett and Han Solo spin-offs. The die-hard Star Wars fans at the time ate up every bread crumb that The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels offered, because prior to The Force Awakens release, fans could only dream and imagine and theorize about all those Star Wars stories that were, at the time, left untold. But before things like Rogue One and The Mandalorian could come to fruition, or even before they possessed a true purpose, there needed to be a new gateway into the Star Wars franchise, and that gateway was created by The Force Awakens.

Back in the early 2010s, fans were not ready for something as innovative as The Last Jedi just yet after having minimal Star Wars content to engage with. Before the universe could expand, we Star Wars fans needed to be reminded of why we love the Star Wars universe in the first place. Yes, JJ Abrams did replicate A New Hope, but so what? At the very core of every Star Wars story is a mythology centering around the same things: good versus evil, growing up, overcoming fears, the balance between the light and the dark, found families. That's why so much of the saga's stories rhyme and mirror and parallel each other, and we love it because we can relate to it all. We want these Star Wars stories to be told over and over again.

Even though these stories are set in a galaxy far, far away, we have all, at one point, been a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) looking off to the horizon wondering where the hell our lives are headed. We have all been an angsty, adolescent Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) battling our conflicting feelings of love and responsibility. And we have all been Rey (Daisy Ridley) at one point too, wondering where our true place is in this big wide world, longing to subdue our loneliness and to find solace in others. It did not matter that The Force Awakens matched itself with A New Hope’s blueprint, because Star Wars has always been intergenerational, it has always been about family, and at that time in 2015, we were all just longing to feel those fuzzy Star Wars feelings for the first time again.

'The Force Awakens' Was the Foundation for the New Era of 'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars has also been about making its audience feel good. The saga’s staying power is due to its ability to create escapism, but its power also lies in its production of magic and hope and belief, so that when we do return to the reality of our lives, we at least feel a little more light and optimistic about the challenges we are going to face. Star Wars has never been a way to simply escape. It lets us escape, but it also informs us on how to be the best versions of ourselves. The Force Awakens produced that magic and hope perfectly. The film is rendered with excitement and you’re on the edge of your seat the entire time. Due to the sluggish nature of the franchise at the time back in the early 2010s, fans were eager for those magical Star Wars feelings again. Alongside being a thrilling story laced with exhilaration and nostalgia, The Force Awakens functioned as a way to remind people why Star Wars is great, and why this franchise will never die. The purpose of The Force Awakens was never to delve too deeply into innovation, its function was to bring people back to Star Wars and to induct the next generation of young fans. Not only did The Force Awakens create a gateway back into the saga, but it also made room for new stories to be told, and thanks to the building block that is The Force Awakens, we now have stories like The Mandalorian that expand the Star Wars galaxy. The Force Awakens provided the foundation for this new era of Star Wars. Not only is the film already a timeless classic, but it also let directors like Rian Johnson and Dave Filoni create, explore, and play around, and make the Star Wars saga richer.