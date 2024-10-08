The Forge was one of this year's big surprises at the box office, with the faith-based movie from prolific director Alex Kendrick proving a huge hit with audiences following its theatrical release on August 23 earlier this year. The Forge is the latest movie from Kendrick, who is one of the few directors in history to have four movies receive an A+ grade on CinemaScore, while the movie also grossed over $30 million off just a $5 million budget. The Forge is available to buy and rent now, and to mark this launch, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a deleted scene from the movie to our readers. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 73% of 11 critics' reviews are positive, but it also has a 99% positive rating on the Popcornmeter, which represents the audience satisfaction of the film, from over 2,500 verified ratings. Translated: audiences are absolutely loving this film.

The story focuses on Isaiah Wright, a 19-year-old struggling to find direction after he leaves high school, as we see from the deleted scene, in which he sleeps in and misses not just the trash collection, but a 3-on-3 pickup game with his buddies. While living at home without a job or plans for his future, he faces pressure from his single mother, Cynthia, to start making better life decisions, and when Isaiah meets Joshua Moore, a successful businessman who becomes his mentor, he begins to explore a greater purpose for his life through faith and guidance, while also serving as a spiritual sequel and "thematic continuation" of Kendrick's previous film, War Room.

Who Is in 'The Forge'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Alex Kendrick's brother Stephen Kendrick, a long-term collaborator, also serves as the writer on the movie. The movie features Cameron Arnett as Joshua Moore, with Priscilla Shirer taking on dual roles as Cynthia Wright and Elizabeth Jordan, Cynthia's identical twin sister (reprising her role from War Room). Aspen Kennedy plays Isaiah Wright, Cynthia's teenage son, while Karen Abercrombie returns as Miss Clara Williams (also reprising her role from War Room). T.C. Stallings appears as Tony Jordan, Elizabeth’s husband (reprising his role from War Room), and BJ Arnett portrays Janelle Moore, Joshua's wife. The cast also includes Ken Bevel as James, Benjamin Watson as himself, Jonathan Evans as Jonathan, Jerry Shirer as Vaughn, Tommy Woodard as Bobby, and Marianne Haaland as Wanda.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates, and be sure to check out our exclusive deleted scene in the player above. The Forge is now available to buy or rent across all digital platforms.