Collider has the pleasure of presenting an exclusive clip for The Forgiven, an upcoming thriller about people from different classes and cultures who clash after a deadly car accident involving a local child. In the clip, David (Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain) are shaken after a horrible car accident that took the life of a young Moroccan boy, which they hit while spending some vacation time in Morocco while attending an old friend's lavish party at a beautiful villa.

In the clip, their friend Richard (Matt Smith) is trying to understand exactly what happened during the accident before the police arrive at the villa. David claims that the fault is with the children who jumped in front of the car, and also he blames the desert sand for obstructing his vision—making it clear that he is more bothered by the interruption to their vacation than he is about killing someone.

David goes as far as saying that he’ll cooperate with the police “if it’s absolutely necessary,” a clear indication he would prefer to handle the issue informally if that would mean less bureaucracy. His wife Jo is in tears during the whole clip, underlining how the tragic event still unsettles her. Be it as it may, the couple will soon have to face the gravity of their actions, as The Forgiven will have the child’s father crashing into the party in search of justice.

The Forgiven is directed by John Michael McDonagh from a script he wrote based on Lawrence Osborne’s novel of the same name. The film also stars Saïd Taghmaoui, Abbey Lee, Mourad Zaoui, Caleb Landry Jones, and Ismael Kanater.

The Forgiven is set to hit theaters on July 1. Check out the new clip and The Forgiven synopsis below: