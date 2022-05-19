Vertical Entertainment has just released a new trailer and official poster for their star-studded new film, The Forgiven. The film is set to be released on July 01, 2022, to theaters.

The Forgiven is based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel of the same name and tells the story of two wealthy Londoners, David and Jo Henninger, who, when driving through the Moroccan desert to a friend's wedding, hit a passing pedestrian. Rather than reporting the death or seeking help, the couple instead brings the teenage boy's body with them to their friend's house. The couple, in collusion with the local authorities, works to cover up their heinous crime. But when the boy's family arrives seeking justice for their lost son, David and Jo will have to face the shattering consequences of their actions.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the contrasting worlds present in the film and shows us the intense performances to be expected from the film's leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, who play David and Jo respectively. The film also stars Matt Smith as a wealthy British National staying in the lush villa amidst the harsh desert terrain of Morocco.

The trailer and poster both showcase the contrast at the center of the film, that between the excess of the wealthy British vacationers, who make a paradise of the North African terrain, and the devastation of their crime and its impact on the community. Building swimming pools in deserts is maybe the peak example of privilege and the alienation from reality evident in the extremely wealthy. Based on the new trailer, in which Chastain floats wistfully in the blue waters of her host's pool, this contrast will not go unnoticed.

The poster shows David and Jo looking in opposite directions, their faces hovering over an image of the mansion in which they stay for their friend's wedding. And at the bottom of the poster, a car drives toward the gates.

Also starring in The Forgiven are Saïd Taghmaoui, Abbey Lee, Mourad Zaoui, Caleb Landry Jones, and Ismael Kanater. The film made its World Premiere at TIFF 2021 and will make its US Premiere at Tribeca 2022. The film is directed by John Michael McDonagh and has not yet been rated. The Forgiven will be released to theaters on July 01, 2022. Until then, you can take a look at the new trailer and poster below.

