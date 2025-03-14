PBS MASTERPIECE’s The Forsyte, previously titled The Forsyte Saga, has yet to debut and even has no premiere date announced yet. Nevertheless, the series is already being eyed for a renewal, according to Deadline. In addition to this promising news, it appears that filming of the second season is expected to take place over the summer in the UK, though PBS Masterpiece has not confirmed the drama’s renewal. This comes after Paramount-owned broadcaster Channel 5 revealed that it had acquired The Forsytes in the UK.

Directed by Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black), The Forsytes is “a major new reimagining” of The Forsyte Saga, Nobel Prize winner John Galsworthy’s novels about a wealthy British family in the 1880s London. It is the third TV adaptation of The Forsyte Saga in less than six decades, following the BBC’s 1967 retelling, which was watched by audiences of up to 18 million, and the 2002 version that aired on ITV, featuring Damian Lewis and Gina McKee.

This upcoming drama is produced by Mammoth Screen, the team behind global television hit Poldark, while ITV Studios, which owns Mammoth, is handling international distribution, and PBS Distribution oversees North American rights. Also, Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow) is producing. Executive producers are Sheena Bucktowonsing, BAFTA-nominated Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, Gaur, and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece, while Horsfield penned the adaptation.

The Stellar Cast Ensemble of ‘The Forsytes’

Image via Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE

The Forsytes, which features six episodes in its first season, is planned as a returning series with an ensemble cast led by BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis (Lillie), who plays formidable matriarch Ann. She was cast in the series in April 2024 alongside a couple of similarly talented names, including True Blood star Stephen Moyer, Doctor Who actress Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) and Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day).

In The Forsytes, Moyer portrays the eldest son, Jolyon Senior, head of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co.; Gibson plays Irene, the dancer whom Soames (Joshua Orpin), falls in love with; Davenport plays Ann’s competitive younger son James and Tomlinson is Louisa Byrne, a Soho dressmaker and the first love of Jolyon’s son Jo (Danny Griffin). Others included in the list are Tom Durant Pritchard, Jamie Flatters, Susan Hampshire, Owen Igiehon, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Moyer, Joshua Orpin, and Josette Simon.

The Forsytes has no premiere date confirmed yet, so stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the drama.

Source: Deadline