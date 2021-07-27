According to Variety, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will be creating an adaptation of The Fortress of Solitude at Amazon Studios. With projects such as Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Current War, Gomez-Rejon will direct the project based on Jonathan Lethem’s New York Times best-selling novel. The Fortress of Solitude tells the story of two friends coming of age in 1970s Brooklyn.

Lethem, who will be executive producing, is also the author of twelve novels, including "As She Climbed Across the Table" and "Chronic City." His fifth release, "Motherless Brooklyn," won the National Book Critic’s Circle Award, and was adapted into a film directed by Edward Norton. His most recent book, "The Arrest," was published last year. Additionally, he's the winner of the World Fantasy Award, the Berlin Prize, and the MacArthur Fellows Program.

Gomez-Rejon has worked for Amazon before, as he directed the pilot of Hunters and serves as an executive producer on the series, which is currently shooting its second season. He's also developing Giant, a series adaptation of Edna Ferber’s novel which was also adapted into the iconic 1956 film starring James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, and Rock Hudson.

The Fortress of Solitude does not yet have a release date.

Here's the synopsis for The Fortress of Solitude:

“The Fortress of Solitude” is the story of two friends, Dylan Ebdus and Mingus Rude, who come of age in 1970s Brooklyn. After receiving a magic ring with the directive to fight evil, Dylan and Mingus forge an indelible bond. But as the years pass, their experiences and opportunities grow increasingly disparate. There are things even a magic ring can’t solve: Dylan is white, and Mingus is Black, and in America, that makes a world of difference.

