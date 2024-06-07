The Big Picture The US trailer for The Fortress showcases a dystopian drama reflecting current global issues.

The stacked cast is led by Tobias Santelmann and Russell Tovey.

The series arrives on Viaplay on July 16, 2024.

The apocalypse has finally come, and it’s every country for themselves in Collider’s exclusive first look at the US trailer for The Fortress. The Viaplay series will make its North American debut on July 16, expanding the Norwegian dystopian drama’s reach from overseas, with all seven episodes made available at once for binging. If you’re unsure how to access Viaplay, the platform is an add-on option through Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO, and The Roku Channel in the U.S. as well as in Canada through Rogers. Eerily echoing many of today’s hottest topics while also throwing an end-of-the-world edge for an added touch of chaotic energy, the trailer for The Fortress, calls into question the morals of humanity and forces viewers to ask themselves just how far they’d go to ensure the safety of those they love.

There’s something about dystopian dramas that just hit differently these days with our exclusive trailer for The Fortress holding up an unsettling mirror to life as we now know it. The year is 2037 and the world has launched into complete disorder with natural disasters now a daily occurrence and political unrest making way for upheaval. In Scandinavia, one country is striving to do right by its people as Norway has chosen to sever all ties with the rest of the globe in an effort to keep its citizens safe. At first, the country seems like a utopian paradise, completely sustained by its natural resources, but when a mysterious virus breaks out, the facade begins to crumble.

Penned and created by John Käre Raake (The Quake) and Linn-Jeanethe Kyed (The Wave), your next apocalyptic obsession is stacked with a recognizable cast that includes Tobias Santelmann, Russell Tovey, Selome Emnetu, and Eili Harboe.

Where Have I Seen ‘The Fortress’ Main Cast Before?

Enlisting some of the best talent from around the globe, The Fortress is stacked with familiar faces. Santelmann was recently announced to be the titular leading detective in the Netflix thriller series, Harry Hole, where he’ll appear opposite Joel Kinnaman in a series adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s book series. Tovey, having become a frequent collaborator with Ryan Murphy on projects including American Horror Story: NYC and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, will soon appear opposite The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blythe in the queer drama, Plainclothes. Emnetu may be most recognized for her role in another thriller series by Nesbø titled Occupied, while audiences may have spotted Harboe in both Thelma and The Wave.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the U.S. trailer for The Fortress above and stream the series on Viaplay on July 16, 2024.

Stream on Viaplay