Netflix’s ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’ Trailer Previews a Remix on Aging from an Original Voice

The official trailer for Netflix’s The Forty-Year-Old Version, the feature-length directorial debut from multi-hyphenate star Radha Blank. The Forty-Year-Old Version made a splash at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year after scooping up the Directing Prize for Blank’s work behind the camera. Blank also tackles lead actor and writer duties on The Forty-Year-Old Version, resulting in an inventive and inviting original feature from a truly original voice.

The Forty-Year-Old Version introduces us to Radha (Blank), a 40-year-old playwright living in the shadow of being put on a noteworthy “30 Under 30” list more than a decade ago. Now, Radha spends her days teaching and trying to figure out her next great work, the one that will get her back on the map. Radha is soon inspired to make an artistic lateral move from playwriting to music. Soon, she’s exploring her options as a 40-year-old rapper talking about the very real issues she faces as a 40-year-old Black woman existing in the modern world. Will Radha find success on this new creative path? Or will she fall flat?

The Forty-Year-Old Version debuts on Netflix on October 2. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for The 40-Year-Old Version: