Are you a Big Mac or Quarter-Pounder with Cheese kind of person? Don't even start with the Filet o' Fish or McRib. We have chosen these items from the McDonald's menu since 1954, all because of the indefatigable efforts of a man named Ray Kroc. In John Lee Hancock's 2016 movie The Founder, Michael Keaton plays an enterprising man in his 50s who took a mom-and-pop operation based in San Bernardino, California, making it a household name across the United States and worldwide. Though not a full-fledged biopic, The Founder is based on the true story of how Kroc, a floundering food service sales representative, discovered brothers Dick and Mac McDonald (Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch), who invented the first fast food model in their burger stand 75 years ago.

Since then, over a billion have been served, and there is a fascinating story behind why we ended up with a "Mickey D's" franchise on every other street corner in America. The Founder is The Social Network of fast food complete with a main character who, for all his apparent shortcomings as a person, still holds the audience's attention throughout.

What Is 'The Founder' About?