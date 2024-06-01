The Big Picture The Fountain follows the love story of Tom and Izzi with intertwining narratives over a tragic backdrop.

Darren Aronofsky's filmography might be one of the more interesting in Hollywood history. His biggest film, Requiem for a Dream, doubles as a love letter to the anime masterpiece Perfect Blue. His latest film, The Whale, is polarizing; some think it was compelling, while others feel he went overboard with his depiction of a morbidly obese teacher. He's even been linked to reboots of RoboCop and Batman, which actually sound intriguing (at least more so than the actual RoboCop reboot that graced theater screens in 2014.) One of his best films, The Fountain, delivers its own unique take on a love story with Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz as the leads. But it could have been far, far different as Aronofsky originally had a bigger budget and a different pair of actors in mind.

What Is 'The Fountain' About?

The Fountain, at first glance, seems like a love story - albeit one with a tragic edge. Dr. Tommy Creo (Jackman) is a brilliant scientist who is working around the clock to prevent his wife Izzi (Weisz) from succumbing to a brain tumor. Despite Creo's best efforts, Izzi dies, leading him to pursue a cure to stop death itself. That alone would be more than enough to carry a film, but Aronofsky went above and beyond by adding a pair of intertwining narratives. One concerns Tomás Creo, a conquistador who sets forth on a pilgrimage to find the fabled Fountain of Youth - and win the heart of Isabella. The other leaps forward to the 26th century, as a man named Tom travels through space while tending to a massive tree. All three of these stories are connected by Jackman and Weisz; the two play multiple roles, while the script slowly starts forging connections between their characters.

Darren Aronofsky Sought out a Different Pair of Actors and a Bigger Budget for 'The Fountain'

Aronofsky's original plan for The Fountain would have seen a different pair of actors slip into the role of literal star-crossed lovers. He aimed for Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett to play the leads, even screening Requiem for a Dream for Pitt to convince him to join. Production soon halted when Blanchett became pregnant, leading to ballooning costs. It wasn't until producer Eric Watson secured funding from Regency that The Fountain was able to move forward. But Pitt wound up leaving the project after the first day of shooting. Aronofsky admitted that the reason for Pitt's departure fell solely on his shoulders, as he'd failed to complete revisions to the script that Pitt had requested. "After working together for two and a half years, Brad lost trust in me and faith in the project," Aronofsky told Wired. "He told me he felt like he was breaking up with a girl."

Blanchett departed production shortly after, leaving Warner Bros. to shut down filming and even auction off props. Eventually, Jackman and Weisz were hired in 2004 and filming resumed. Aronofsky chose Jackman after watching his performance in a Broadway production of The Boy From Oz and felt he could rise to the challenge of playing three characters. "I was like, This guy is great. Then I met him and he was really an amazing guy and I could just see that it was the right time for both us because he needed a role that could show a lot of dimension." Ironically, Russell Crowe was Aronofsky's first choice for a replacement - Jackman had inched out over Crowe and Dougray Scott for the role of Wolverine in the X-Men films.

Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz Make 'The Fountain' Worth Watching

Even if Aronofsky imagined a different vision for The Fountain, Jackman and Weisz turned out to be the best choices for the lead roles. They both rise to the challenge of playing multiple roles, which results in some gripping performances. Jackman carries the pain of a man who's losing the love of his life and the determination never to let it happen again; a key moment features him breaking down in tears when he sees the imprint of his missing wedding band. It's a small but stark reminder that the love of his life isn't coming back. Weisz also runs the gamut of emotions, particularly as Queen Isabella. When she charges Tomas to find the Fountain of Youth, Aronofsky's camera lingers on her eyes and hands, creating an intimate bond not just between queen and conquistador, but filmmaker and audience. When Isabella says "Together we will live forever," it feels as though she's talking directly to the viewer. It's hard to imagine anyone but Weisz delivering these lines, yet Aronofsky - who was dating her at the time - was reluctant to cast her. It took some prodding on Jackman's part, as he felt she'd be right for the role. "She’s the emotional core of that movie," he said in an interview.

'The Fountain' Delivers Stunning Images & Deep Themes on a Small Budget

When Aronofsky resumed work on The Fountain, he had a reduced budget. Originally budgeted for $70 million, the final film comes in at a budget of $35 million - yet it still delivers imagery that is a visual marvel. Part of that is due to the cinematography by Matthew Libatique. Whether it's the vast reaches of space or the forests of Central America, Libatique utilizes light and framing to craft images that look like paintings. Notable moments include Tom using his mind to travel through space and time, a tree growing out of a wound in Tomas' stomach, and a pen gliding across papers as Tommy writes letters to Izzi. Aronofsky and editor Jay Rabinowitz also utilize some clever camera tricks to create a smooth narrative. The Fountain often uses match cuts, creating the illusion that the story is jumping through time and space. With the multiple roles Jackman and Weisz play, it helps sell the idea that this is one story being told from three different points of view.

The Fountain was met with mixed critical reception when it was first released, but over the years has been praised for its ambition and narrative. It's well deserved, as Aronofsky handles the subjects of death and love with care, while Jackman and Weisz deliver some phenomenal performances. Its ending even manages to tie all three stories together, and true to form, it's an ending that defies the very concept of time. Though Aronofsky might be a divisive filmmaker in Hollywood, The Fountain is one of, if not the best, entry in his filmography.

The Fountain is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

