The Big Picture The Fourth Kind is a horror movie disguised as a documentary, convincingly presenting itself as a true story through the use of archival footage and interviews.

The film explores the fourth kind of alien abduction, involving UFO events centered on human abduction, adding a new dimension to the classification model devised by astronomer J. Allen Hynek.

The carefully crafted combination of dramatization and fake documentary footage in The Fourth Kind creates a captivating and unsettling viewing experience, making it deserving of more recognition in the horror genre.

While The Fourth Kind has garnered a bit of a cult fandom in the years since its premiere, its secret weapon turned out to be how sneakily it flew under the radar when it first arrived. Written and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, The Fourth Kind details paranormal events purported to have taken place in the small, secluded town of Nome, Alaska — events related to close encounters of the fourth kind, but what is the fourth kind, exactly? Most moviegoers would be familiar with the third, thanks to Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but the various types of alien interaction get a lot more specific and vastly more interesting.

The Fourth Kind stars Milla Jovovich as Dr. Abigail Tyler, a psychologist sorting her inner turmoil while attempting to guide her patients to a place of mental comfort. Here's the best part — Dr. Abigail Tyler isn't played by Jovovich alone. Charlotte Milchard plays the same character, but she's presented in what The Fourth Kind claims to be real-life archival footage, discussing and depicting decidedly difficult-to-watch alien encounters. It's fiction, of course, but Osunsanmi's film is so carefully crafted, pairing obvious dramatization with fake documentary footage, that it's become a sort of horror-grift like nothing before it (and nothing since). If you were to show this movie to someone with no preconceived notions (and if you were sure to keep a straight face throughout), The Fourth Kind is nothing short of bewitching.

What Are the Different "Kinds" of Alien Abduction?

Astronomer J. Allen Hynek devised a classification model for categorizing suspected alien events. A close encounter of the first kind refers to an eyewitness sighting of a UFO. The second kind deals with UFO events that have caused or left behind alleged physical effects — crop circles, scorched earth, changes in animal behavior, etc. You could also think of these physical effects as signs, hence M. Night Shyamalan's Signs, in which Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix are confronted by extraterrestrial life foreboded by a series of crop circles appearing in their remote cornfield. Then there are close encounters of the third kind, which relate to UFO events accompanied by life forms who are reportedly seen in or near unidentified flying objects, and that's what gave us Spielberg's 1977 sci-fi classic.

Finally, we have the fourth kind. This category was not a part of Hynek's original model; it was tacked on later, seemingly without a sole person to whom we can credit, although some corners of the internet credit Jacques Vallée, a ufologist and former associate of Hynek. Close encounters of the fourth kind are UFO events centered on human abduction.

Milla Jovovich stars as Dr. Abigail Tyler, a psychologist helping patients to unearth their trauma. Through an unorthodox and experimental use of hypnosis, she begins to notice an unsettlingly high number of similarities between her patients' experiences, suggesting a sinister link between the people of Nome. This is where the "archive footage" comes into play; interviews with Milchard's version of Dr. Abigail Tyler recount the "true" events that occurred in Nome, Alaska. She recalls in horror the slow, eventual discovery that the repressed trauma of Nome's residents stemmed from a series of terrifying alien abductions.

'The Fourth Kind' Is a Horror Movie Disguised as a Documentary

A pseudo-documentary (not to be confused with a mockumentary, which generally deals in satire) is exactly what the name suggests. It takes all the key elements of a documentary film — archival footage, interviews, informative text overlays, etc. — in an entirely fictional setting. The horror genre is rife with found footage films and lofty claims like "based on true events," but with The Fourth Kind, writer/director Olatunde Osunsanami brilliantly utilizes the tools of a documentary and never once puts his tongue in his cheek. From start to finish, The Fourth Kind is presented as an entirely true story in the most captivatingly convincing manner.

The Fourth Kind sells itself best by having its lead performer begin the film standing front and center, admitting that she's a performer and admitting that this is a movie. "I am actress Milla Jovovich, and I will be portraying Dr. Abigail Tyler in The Fourth Kind," she tells us, speaking directly into the camera. "This film is a dramatization of events that occurred October 1st through the 9th of 2000, in the Northern Alaskan town of Nome. To better explain the events of this story, the director has included actual archive footage throughout the film."

At this point, you may already be sold, but she goes on. "This footage was acquired from Nome psychologist Dr. Abigail Tyler, who has personally documented over 65 hours of video and audio materials during the time of the incidents. To better protect their privacy, we have changed the names and professions of many of the people involved. Every dramatized scene in this movie is supported by either archived audio, video, or as it was related by Dr. Tyler during extensive interviews with the director," Jovovich delivers the preface sternly, before dropping the chef's kiss of it all: "In the end, what you believe is yours to decide. Please be advised that some of what you're about to see is extremely disturbing."

'The Fourth Kind' Should've Gotten More Recognition

The Fourth Kind rides a fine line with its dramatization. By purposefully allowing the "recreations" to be ever so slightly over-the-top, the archival footage appears all the more real. By themselves, either side of this movie would accomplish very little, but side-by-side they support and amplify the effectiveness of the other in spectacular fashion. It's a genuine shock that Osunsanami's style has not sparked a slew of copycats in the years following its release. It's bad enough that the film didn't become an instantly beloved addition to the genre — it deserves a slot on far more top-ten horror lists — but if The Fourth Kind wasn't meant to be a fan favorite, its effectiveness should have become the blueprint for a new subgenre of horror movies.

