Paul Verhoeven has made an illustrious career out of shocking his audience and pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable in cinema when it comes to sex and violence, yet, his final Dutch film before making the transition to American movies is more subdued than one might expect. The 4th Man is by no means a "subtle" film, but it is far more introspective and less concerned with systemic issues than his American output. Whether it be the absurdity of the American military industrial complex in Starship Troopers, or the dog-eat-dog nature of the entertainment industry in Showgirls, the Dutch auteur always knows just what buttons to push. However, his final Dutch project sees him exploring repressed sexuality and the often complex role that religion plays in people's lives, especially in the lives of queer people.

What Is 'The 4th Man' About?

While not a particularly religious individual, Verhoeven's fascination with Christianity, specifically Catholicism, seems to pop up time and time again. The 4th Man, as a result, is an excellent companion piece to Verhoeven's late-in-life gem Benedetta in its exploration of the relationship between sexuality and spirituality. The film tells the story of a closeted, alcoholic, and generally troubled writer, Gerard Reve, played by Jeroen Aart Krabbé, who begins an affair with a mysterious woman he meets at one of his lectures.

The mysterious woman, Christine, played by Renée Soutendijk, is illusive and well-read, belonging to a literary society, and owns her own society. She constantly carries around a film camera and documents her life with it. Gerard begins having uncanny and disturbing visions, and at the same time, he is learning of Christine's possibly dark past. He accidentally sees a picture of one of Christine's other lovers, and is immediately transfixed by the man's beauty. Gerard next tries to concoct a plan to get the man into Christine's apartment, so that he himself can seduce him. The film further unravels in interesting and unexpected ways, and has more in common with a Brian De Palma film of the same era than with most of Verhoeven's other films. Verhoeven undeniably has a great interest in the erotic thriller genre, as would be proven with later films like Basic Instinct, but The 4th Man is uncharacteristically serious in its tone and approach to storytelling.

How 'The 4th Man' Diverges from Other Verhoeven Films

Close

The graphic violence and overt sexuality of Verhoeven's other films remain intact with The 4th Man, but they seem less interested in shocking the audience and more interested in depicting Gerard's dark psychology. From the beginning, he is a troubled individual who struggles with the most basic human functions. Gerard begins the film shaking, in a cold sweat, and almost completely naked, except for a sloppily unbuttoned shirt. Upon waking, he immediately sees a vision of himself strangling his roommate with his belt, before drowning his anxieties in liquor.

His devotion to his faith is immediately made evident; in a mostly decrepit apartment, Gerard stumbles around the vast collection of Catholic statues and images that adorn his residence. He gets himself together just enough to make it to his lecture at a literary society, where he is asked about his work. One question, however, seems to irk him above all others. He is asked by Christine how a modern man of science, such as himself, can be a Catholic. Gerard locks in and says that to be Catholic is to have imagination, and that he doesn't understand how anyone can not have imagination. This simple line appears to be extremely significant, not only in informing Gerard's character, but in the film itself.

'The 4th Man' Is Queer, Catholic Psychological Horror

Image via Tuschinski Film Distribution

The 4th Man relishes in imagination, both divine and obscene. Verhoeven brings to the forefront his fascination with the shadow side of things, especially the creative process. Gerard basically has a war with his own mind the entire film. He struggles with his sexuality, and the contradiction between his life and faith. He sleeps with Christine, who he presumes is married based on the men's clothes in her wardrobe, and devolves into voyeurism when Christine takes another lover, by watching them have sex through a keyhole. In his moments alone or when no one is watching, his shadow self, i.e. the part of his sexuality that he is not comfortable with, comes seeping in through the cracks. He is clearly not only repressed, but self-loathing. He is an ardent Catholic, but it is never clear whether it is a devotion of love or fear.

Verhoeven does an excellent job at visually hinting at these themes without outwardly addressing them, either through exposition or blatant imagery. The film is just vague enough to keep the viewer guessing, giving room for interpretation. The film's plot is clearly secondary to the exploration of faith, shame, guilt, and many other overtly Catholic themes. The fact that The 4th Man isn't counted among one of the great queer horror films of the '80s along with Freddy's Revenge and The Hunger is a mystery. Perhaps it's the fact that it's a low budget Dutch film, but it deserves to be counted both as a great queer horror film and a great religious horror film. How many gay Catholic horror films are there? Not many, but The 4th Man takes the cake as one of the best.

Paul Verhoeven always approaches the sacred with equal parts sincerity and irreverence. He clearly takes religion, specifically Christianity, seriously, but isn't afraid to rub people the wrong way. There is one scene in The 4th Man that borders on Ken Russell territory, but it never seems to come from a place of pure blasphemy. Gerard's psyche is split, and Verhoeven (like Russell) uses and subverts sacred imagery to point out the dualistic nature of the human mind. The 4th Man, like its protagonist, and like the audience, can hold both sacred and profane notions at once without compromising the integrity of either. The 4th Man is truly a unique film in a filmography of already deeply unique films, and further proves that Paul Verhoeven is a man obsessed, a filmmaker of untouchable deranged brilliance.