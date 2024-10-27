As Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest continues Season 4 production, HBO’s The Franchise presents an equally irreverent entertainment workplace comedy. Starring Lolly Adefope, Billy Magnussen, Daniel Brühl, Richard E. Grant, Aya Cash, and Himesh Patel as the cast and crew of Tecto, a superhero movie in the heat of production, the series plays on the absurdity of the acting process, the filmmaking chain of command, and talking logistics for imaginary worlds. Racked with adrenaline and better than your average behind-the-scenes feature, The Franchise pulls back the curtains on how the sausage gets made, representing the entertainment developers of the world.

Himesh Patel Gets the Job Done in ‘The Franchise’

Alongside Dag (Adefope), a first-day 3rd AD, The Franchise’s pilot plummets into an average day at Maximum Studios’ Tecto, whose plot is something even its main actors can’t seem to articulate. 1st AD Daniel (Patel) zips through the studio, commanding everything from “No soup for the Fish People” to “Go and smell Gary” without batting an eye, kindly making enough time to answer the phone with, “Mum, no, sorry, bye.” With actors whining left and right and equipment never functioning at the level it needs to, Daniel plows through his day determined to get the job done.

Daniel and his crew are responsible for providing success, which means more than just putting out a constant string of fires. Where they might want to create something meaningful, they don’t exactly have the creative final say — as Daniel explains, “We just keep the trains running.” So they find themselves working around continuity to amend problematic ideas like scenes being set in dark places and Tecto’s pivotal Invisible Jackhammer. The diverse cast of characters juggles artistic differences and logistical mishaps that always sound made up in order to pull off a truly impressive franchise film.

‘The Franchise’ Thrives on Character Archetypes

Although what happens behind the camera is ultimately a mystery to the general public, the character types in The Franchise are 100% accessible. Portraying the eponymous Tecto is Adam (Magnussen), the star who's desperately in need of incessant validation. Peter (Grant) is the serious, seasoned, and all-around difficult, diva actor, who openly disses the significance of his supporting actors, and audaciously claims an inability to meet his scene partner halfway in volume due to polyps on his vocal nodes (brought on by “too much theater”).

The Franchise mocks the preparation process of movie actors. Peter, straight-faced, runs through darkly themed tongue twisters and silly speech exercises, while Adam explosively shouts a repeated “Bah!” as the crew prepares to roll the camera. When Peter and Adam begin their scene, Peter interrupts the take to complain that their scene resides near a waterfall. So to aid in immersing Peter in the scene and keep production moving, the crew begins simulating the volume of a waterfall by repeatedly shouting the word “waterfall.” Daniel and Tecto director Eric (Daniel Brühl) regularly fudge arguments to make their actors feel better, such as suggesting that “culture” blinded the actors instead of the insanely bright lighting rig that was just installed.

‘The Franchise’ Pays Homage to the Absurdity of Show Business

The series satirizes the unclear duties of each person in the filmmaking chain of command. Everyone is constantly trying to make someone else happy. While the team waits for the arrival of Justin, one of their producers, they scramble to prove to Hollywood producer Pat (Darren Goldstein) that everything’s under control, and when Justin finally arrives, he’s fired within minutes of being on set. When Justin’s replacement, Anita (Cash), takes over, she immediately messes with the crew’s expectations, causing everyone to begin “auditioning for their job.” In the meantime, production assistant Bryson (Isaac Powell) pops in and out of impromptu meetings around the studio to communicate pending thoughts from Shane, a mysterious head of production who’s yet to appear in the series.

Legality slips into almost every filmmaking decision — decisions that already sound like they were conceived by children. No matter the circumstances, the real priority on set is results. The crew is put under a constraint when it’s announced that Peter contractually can’t do more than 3 stunt lifts due to his spine, adding a serious stake to the actors’ objectively goofy performance. When the team agrees to put a motion-capture actor in a diaper to save time (and, therefore, money) from bathroom breaks, Bryson disclaims, “For labor reasons, Shane can’t know about the diaper.” When VFX editor Jamie is asked to drum up 80 computer-generated Moss Men for a big scene, he exhaustedly weighs in that it’ll be insanely expensive but will look terrible, and that the workload might actually kill him. Daniel takes this response as a “yes” and keeps on chugging without missing a beat.

Having to figure out how to keep the Fish People confident, how to stretch the number of Moss Men, and the logistics of an invisible jackhammer isn’t as fun as it sounds when it means gathering input from his actors, stunt crew, effects team, director, and everyone in between. But such are the choices that make Daniel money at the end of the day. Every minute of production is a fight between a decision to make something great and a decision to keep his job.

