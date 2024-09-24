While HBO has The Penguin which recently premiered and is set to run until the second week of November, there's another show dropping on Max soon that just got an exciting new look. Empire Magazine has revealed a new still from The Franchise, the upcoming HBO series which is set to premiere on October 6 and will poke fun at the dysfunctional world of franchise superhero film making. The new image shows Daniel Brühl, who plays the pompous director Eric, on the set of his latest superhero flick, Tecto, dealing with the complications of making a movie with so much studio interference. Brühl, who has experience working with the superhero machine from playing Baron Zemo in the MCU, talked about how his experience helped him inform his character in the series while speaking to Empire:

"It is a crazy world. There's a lot of egos, there's a lot of money, put into a crazy fairy tale, adults dealing with what you could consider as complete surreal, childish bullshit. But it is incredibly serious in every single moment. So it was about time that someone came up with the ingenious idea to make a satire about it."

Showrunner Jon Brown also spoke to Empire about speaking to real people involved in the world of superhero film making, and how part of the inspiration for the show comes from the fact that creatives on superhero movies will often treat big budgets as an alternative to making important story decisions, which will ultimately always affect the final product. While The Boys analyzes how superheroes would act and be treated in the real world if they existed, The Franchise will spoof a different part of the industry, one that fans have been waiting to learn more about for quite some time. However, Brown also mentioned a recent water cooler moment that happened this summer at San Diego Comic-Con that he would love to tackle in a potential Season 2 of the series.

'The Franchise' May Spoof Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom in a Potential Season 2

Jon Brown also mentioned that, if he and his crew get the chance to do a second season of The Franchise, they would love to tackle the irony of Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel to play Doctor Doom. That was arguably the biggest news drop to come out of San Diego Comic-Con, in addition to the reveal that the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, would also return to Marvel to direct Avengers 5, which had been redubbed Doomsday from The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. It sounds like there are some Marvel Studios executives who may want to keep The Franchise off of their watch list.

The Franchise premieres on October 6. Check out the new image from the series above and stream The Franchise on Max.

