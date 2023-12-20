The Big Picture Daniel Brühl is thrilled to be part of the comedic series The Franchise, as he says it's difficult for Germans to break into comedy roles.

Daniel Brühl may have achieved his greatest career accomplishment to date after working with the comedic icon, that is Armando Iannucci. Sure, he's been in multiple Academy Award-nominated films, received critical acclaim for his work, defeated the Avengers without laying a glove on them, and even became a viral sensation just by busting a move or two. All of this pales in comparison, though. Daniel Brühl, as it turns out, is a very funny German. It may sound like a juxtaposition, but it's true.

Brühl has just finished working with Iannucci, the Scotsman behind the likes of The Thick of It, In the Loop, Alan Partridge, The Death of Stalin, and Veep, on his latest project, The Franchise, a new series for HBO (and co-created by Sam Mendes) which depicts the issues faced by an overworked film crew while in production on a blockbuster superhero film. And given Brühl's time spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Baron Helmut Zemo—or just Zemo—he was well positioned to take on such a role.

Brühl recently spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt for Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, and the pair had a chance to discuss many topics, but as a working actor herself, who was part of the infamous production of Wonder Woman 1984, Lovitt couldn't resist probing the German-Spanish star for some inside info on the upcoming comedy project set around a world in which Brühl was familiar—and wouldn't need to dance around the subject—and his enthusiasm couldn't have shone brighter. Brühl plays the director of the project in the series, and admitted he had Mendes to thank for giving him the role, although he confessed keeping a straight face during the shooting of the series gave him a lot of difficulty.

'The Franchise' Has a Stacked Cast of Comedic Greats

"Oh, honestly! The English and Americans… Because that's what we don't have in Germany—we are not really funny," said Brühl, in a very funny way. "Some of the guys who think they're funny are not funny. I mean, it was never my cup of tea, so I always bow my hat. Even the Austrians, Felix [Kammerer, star of All Quiet on the Western Front] is funny, the Austrians are funny!" He went on to say:

"So I was always trying to get a foot in a top comedy, but it's very difficult for a German. And also, I said a trillion times to Sam Mendes, “Thanks for choosing a German,” because I'm the only one who's not English or American. He was looking for a director who could be from anywhere, and so when he said yes eventually, I said, “Oh my god, thank you!” And Sam said, “You know, you're very funny for being a German.” [Laughs] And so when we shot the pilot, we had so much fun.It's a dangerous one, though. It's one of those where you have to be careful to not crack up whilst you're doing it."

The series has, as some may say, an absolutely stacked cast full of comedic talent and Brühl admitted that the caliber of actors he was working with did seem daunting, particularly for a purely dramatic actor. The series features the likes of Billy Magnussen, Himesh Patel, and veteran British comedy stars like Spaced's Jessica Hynes and the legend that is Richard E. Grant. For Brühl, after working in the Marvel machine, being part of a superhero franchise from the other side was a gift.

"There's some of these actors that– Oh god, I suffered so much with Richard E. Grant, with Billy Magnussen because just by looking at them, and Himesh [Patel], they just crack me up," he laughed. "And it's the hilarious writing and the quality of Sam Mendes, [Armando] Iannucci, and Jon Brown from Succession. I mean, these three guys together, the perfection of the sense of humor, of the punch lines, of the timing is, to me, is an absolute gift. And as you said, I also have had my experiences in that universe, so it's a lot of fun."

The Franchise is due for release in 2024 on HBO. Collider will have more updates on the series as they are released. Stay tuned for Lovitt's full interview with Brühl on Christmas Day.