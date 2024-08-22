This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Since the turn of the century, the superhero genre has dominated the box office and the pop culture landscape. Characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men and The Avengers have been battling nonstop to the point where the genre has brought back the discussion of “Superhero Fatigue”. The oversaturated market and all-around lower quality has brought big franchise budgets, effects and these films' lack of stacks into question. The upcoming HBO comedy series The Franchise looks to tackle the current comic book climate and the behind-the-scenes madness that comes with it. Now, the latest image for the series previews its cast assembling to make movie magic…or witchcraft, depending on who you ask.

The image sees Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet), Lolly Adefope, Isaac Cole Powell and Aya Cash (The Boys) looking directly into the lens. They’re on set looking like they’re trying to get the perfect shot. Some of them look more confident than others. Brühl appears to be completely immersed in his character’s craft, while Patel has a puzzled expression on his face. Along with the cast members in this image, The Franchise also stars Richard E. Grant (Loki), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) and Darren Goldstein. It’ll be interesting to see the context of this particular scene and the humor that’ll be mined from it. Especially since Brühl, Grant and Cash have been a part of the superhero machine in the past.

What’s ‘The Franchise’ About?

The Franchise follows a group of filmmakers trying to survive the brutal reality of making a big blockbuster superhero film in the larger context of the high-pressure modern franchise landscape. In the history of film, behind-the-scenes drama and dysfunction stories have been just as interesting as the projects/stars attracted to them. Oftentimes they eclipse the film itself. The last decade has been full of disastrous superhero productions, like Fox’s second attempt at Fantastic 4 and Justice League. The Franchise is far from the first time fans have gotten a peak behind the curtain. Netflix’s The Bubble tried something similar a few years ago. However, with the high profile backing of HBO, this upcoming comedy series has a ton of intriguing potential.

When Does ‘The Franchise’ Release?

The Franchise doesn’t have a set release date yet, but the half-hour comedy series may be eyeing a late 2024 debut on HBO and Max. As we get closer to fall, we should expect more news on that front. The series was co-created by Sam Mendes (Skyfall), Jon Brown and Armando Iannucci.