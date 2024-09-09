The highly anticipated HBO original comedy series The Franchise has finally dropped its first trailer, setting the stage for what promises to be a sharp and irreverent look at the chaotic world of superhero moviemaking. Slated to debut on Sunday, October 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, The Franchise will also be available to stream on Max, offering fans an exciting new series from some of the biggest creative names in the business.

The series shines a hilarious spotlight on the behind-the-scenes absurdities of making superhero blockbusters. In an industry obsessed with cinematic universes and cash-grabbing franchises, The Franchise asks a burning question: “How exactly does the cinematic sausage get made?” With each character facing personal and professional crises, viewers will get a satirical, comedic take on the world of superhero films, where no mess is too big, and every mistake has an origin story.

The ensemble cast includes Himesh Patel (Yesterday) as Daniel, Aya Cash (The Boys) as Anita, Jessica Hynes (W1A) as Steph, Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) as Adam, Lolly Adefope (Shrill) as Dag, Darren Goldstein (The Affair) as Pat, and Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen) as Bryson. Recurring guest stars will feature the iconic Richard E. Grant (Loki) as Peter and Daniel Brühl (Rush) as Eric.

Who's Behind 'The Franchise'?

The Franchise boasts an impressive lineup of talent behind the scenes. The pilot episode is directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes (1917), who also serves as executive producer alongside Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown for Neal Street Productions. Jon Brown, who wrote the pilot and serves as the showrunner, is known for his work on acclaimed series like Succession and Veep. Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) is also onboard as an executive producer.

The trailer for The Franchise highlights the absurdity of superhero movie production, with tensions, egos, and plenty of disasters unfolding as the crew battles to keep an “unloved franchise” afloat. Packed with sharp wit and inside jokes about the film industry, The Franchise looks like a satirical, self-aware series that fans of superhero movies (and those who are fatigued by them) will appreciate. If you’ve ever wondered about the chaos that happens behind the scenes of your favorite superhero blockbusters, The Franchise is poised to offer a front-row seat, providing viewers with a wild, comedic ride through Hollywood’s biggest genre.

The Franchise will premiere on HBO on October 6 at 10 PM ET and will be available to stream on Max. Check out the trailer above.

