Adult Animated Series ‘The Freak Brothers’ Casts Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson

Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish and John Goodman are set to join the voice cast of the adult animated series The Freak Brothers, which is currently being shopped to networks.

The Freak Brothers is based on Gilbert Shelton‘s underground comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, which was first published in May 1968 in an underground newspaper called The Rag that operated out of Austin, Texas. The comic was about a trio of stoners and their adventures procuring their precious plant, at once critiquing the establishment and satirizing counterculture.

The eight-episode series was announced last year at Comic-Con — remember Comic-Con? — and production on the pilot is nearly complete. The plan is to sell the series now that there’s top talent involved and premiere it this fall. Frankly, this is the kind of show that Amazon in particular should be jumping at.

The series is said to open in San Francisco during the turbulent summer of love — that would be 1969 for our young readers — as Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish), spend their days dodging everything from the draft and the cops to steady jobs as they keep their eyes on the prize — getting high. After smoking a genetically-mutated strain of weed, the group wakes up 50 years later to a much different society, and the series follows them as they learn how to navigate life in 2020, where weed is legal and political correctness has run amok.

Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson are expected to voice supporting characters, and John Di Domenico will voice the cartoon Donald Trump. Devine and Anderson are also executive producing with Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon of WTG Enterprises, as well as Manfred Mroczkowski and Shelton. The Freak Brothers is written and produced by Silicon Valley alums Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and Highly Gifted‘s Daniel and Jeremy Lehrer, while King of the Hill alums Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland serve as showrunners. Starburns Industries (Rick and Morty) and Pure Imagination Studios (The Simpsons) are handling the animation for the project, which also counts Jeffrey S. Udall as a co-executive producer.

Harrelson weighed in on his casting on Instagram, which you can see below. A famed stoner and marijuana activist, he recently signed on to replace Jason Statham opposite Kevin Hart in The Man from Toronto, and you can click here to read more about that project.