After an unforgettable hit of a first season, Tubi has confirmed that they’ll be renewing their adult animated comedy series, The Freak Brothers for a second season. The eight episode follow up is slated to debut on the streamer in December with its entire A-list lineup of vocal talent returning. That’s right! Not only will audiences be treated to another wacky and marijuana smoke filled season, but they can also expect to have the same top tier vocal performances that helped make the first season the knock-out that it was. Those returning actors include Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony, and rap superstar ScHoolboy Q.

Marking the streamer’s first original animated series, The Freak Brothers quickly became a favorite among fans who jumped at the opportunity to see Gilbert Shelton’s beloved underground comic adapted to on-screen form. The show takes its story from Shelton’s series, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers and centers around three pot smoking, establishment hating pals who, along with their sarcastic cat, take a 50-year nap after smoking some killer bud. When the foursome fell asleep, the year was 1969 and things were much different than they are when they come to in present-day San Francisco. Sticking together, but raising the same ruckus, the trio faces their new world head on with heart, courage, and a lot of weed.

Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, spoke on the platform’s decision to reinvest in the show crediting it to the audiences who tuned in since it first premiered on the airwaves last November. Sharing his own feelings, Lewinson said that he and the network were, “excited to bring back our favorite trio of Freaks - and their trippy pet Kitty - for another wild season.” He also shared his sky-is-the-limit attitude for where the network could see its adult animation pieces going in the future.

The series is run by Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill) and executive produced by Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Gilbert Shelton, and Manfred Mroczkowski. Stars Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, and Anderson also executive produce.

Ever since its appearance in an underground Austin, Texas newspaper all the way back in 1968, Shelton’s comic series has been a favorite among the anti-establishment, hippie crowd. Reimagining it as an animated televised version was a genius move on the part of Tubi as its story and characters are universal. We’re thrilled to hear that a second season is on the way and look forward to seeing what other stories are going to be told through the eyes of the trio of perpetually stoned freaks.

There is currently no release date for Season 2 of The Freak Brothers.

