Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for The Free Fall, and Collider can exclusively reveal your first look at the horror movie starring Shawn Ashmore, Andrea Londo, and Jane Badler. The story follows Sara (Londo), a girl who, after trying to commit suicide, is lured back into an abusive relationship. It is set to premiere in theaters and on demand on January 14.

The disturbing trailer reveals a first look into the spiral of mental confusion and horror that Sara goes through as she tries to figure out what is real and what is only in her head. Her situation doesn’t get any easier by living under the same roof of a man who second-guesses her every thought and does his best to make her think she’s going crazy. At the same time, mysterious and terrifying figures start popping up around the house.

The Free Fall is the first solo feature film directed by Adam Stilwell. In 2016, he co-directed The Triangle, a documentary-style horror movie that had five filmmakers (Stilwell, David Blair, Adam Pitman, Andrew Rizzo, and Nathaniel Peterson) investigate and film the inner workings of a secluded community in the Montana wilderness.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: 'See For Me' Trailer Reveals Skyler Davenport-Led Home Invasion Horror Movie

In an official statement, Stilwell talked about what the story of the movie represents and revealed that he’s eager to share it:

“The Free Fall is a deep dive into the brutal confusion of a manipulative relationship. A horrific look at obsession and the gaslighting that can possess us when we’re at our very worst. It’s an important story and I'm really excited for audiences to experience it.”

The gaslighter and manipulator he’s referring to is Nick, played by Ashmore. The Canadian actor rose to prominence worldwide after playing mutant Bobby Drake (Iceman) in the first X-Men trilogy. Ever since then, he’s been on TV series such as The Following, Quantum Break, and most recently in Prime Video’s The Boys and ABC’s The Rookie.

The Free Fall is written by Kent Harper, who previously wrote 2008’s Surveillance. Additional cast features Michael Berry Jr., Elizabeth Cappuccino, Dominic Hoffman, Lorenzo Antonucci, Marc Senter, and Nathaniel Peterson.

Gravitas Ventures premieres The Free Fall in theaters and on demand in North America on January 14. You can watch the trailer below:

Exclusive: ‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser on Shooting With Denis Villeneuve and Why Daytime VFX Are a Struggle to Get Right He also reveals the shot he is especially proud of in 'Dune' and what’s the first thing he does when he starts working on a new project.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email