Ahead of its upcoming October release, Fox Searchlight has released a new teaser for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, the director’s latest in a series of candy-colored stories focusing on a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. The new teaser, accompanied by a matching poster, features one of Anderson’s many muses, the effusive Bill Murray, doing what he does best: deadpan comedy.

The new teaser details the “Rules of Writing” as dictated by Murray’s Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor-in-chief of the titular French Dispatch. (Full title: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.) The rules are simple, cut through with footage featured in the film’s trailer, and it seems that Howitzer’s rules for writing come down to five easy rules: writer with intention, gather the essentials, ask for help, don’t repeat yourself, and no crying.

All fairly obvious rules, though some that we writers may need reminding of ourselves, so it seems that despite his deadpan, Howitzer is quite the editor. Frankly, the concept of Bill Murray as an editor is both charming and intimidating in equal measure, so I’m sure the employees of The French Dispatch feel the same.

The French Dispatch is Anderson’s tenth film, developed from a story conceived with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzmann. The film received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in July, and features an extensive and talented ensemble cast in addition to Murray, including Anderson regulars Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Schwartzmann, Edward Norton, and Saoirse Ronan, as well as Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Elisabeth Moss, Stephen Park, Christoph Waltz, and Liev Schreiber, among many others.

The French Dispatch is written and directed by Anderson, with executive producers Christoph Fisser, Henning Molfenter, Charlie Woebcken, and Roman Coppola. The film premieres in theaters everywhere on October 22. Check out the new poster and teaser below:

