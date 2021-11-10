"Just try to make it sound like you wrote it that way on purpose."

Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch just released in theaters in October, but for anyone who missed out on it or is looking to dissect every last detail of this zany comedy will be pleased to know that the home media release of the film is right around the corner. Anderson's 10th film will release on digital on December 14 and two weeks later on Blu-ray on December 28.

In his review for Collider, Rafael Motamayor said of the film, "For his The French Dispatch, Anderson looks to the printing press with nostalgia goggles on, specifically for magazines like The New Yorker, to create his most iconic and Wes Anderson-like movie to date." While Anderson is known for his impressive casts, The French Dispatch might have been his most packed yet, with Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Tony Revolori, Anjelica Huston, and many more.

The French Dispatch is written and directed by Anderson, which is his first film since the 2018 Oscar-nominated animated comedy Isle of Dogs. Film fans can see what all the hype is about on December 14 and December 28 when The French Dispatch releases on digital and Blu-ray respectively. Check out the synopsis and cover art for The French Dispatch below.

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional 20th-century French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. With an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, this vibrant film is a funny, moving celebration of journalism.

