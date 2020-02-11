‘The French Dispatch’ New Images Reveal Wes Anderson’s Dreamy Look at… Journalism

Fox Searchlight has released some new images for Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch ahead of the trailer premiere on Wednesday, February 12. Anderson’s film features lots of his regular day players, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Frances McDormand. Per Fox Searchlight, The French Dispatch “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city.”

The new French Dispatch images were released Fox Searchlight in collaboration with The New Yorker, the venerated publication whose past journalists and company culture served as an inspiration for Anderson’s film. The images reveal The French Dispatch takes place in the fictional (and humorously-named) French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé. At the heart of the film in The French Dispatch’s editor, Arthur Howitzer, Jr. (Murray) and his team of journalists, played by Wilson, Swinton, McDormand, and a few surprise newcomers to the Anderson cinematic universe. The images also tease the roles played by fellow leading cast members: Benicio del Toro will play an imprisoned artist and Léa Seydoux is his prison guard and muse; Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri are student revolutionaries; Brody plays an art dealer who takes a group on a very interesting kind of art exhibition; and Jeffrey Wright is a food journalist modeled, in part, on James Baldwin.

The new images from The French Dispatch also reveal a first look at supporting cast members we may not have known were in the feature to begin with. Across all the new photos we get a good sneak peek at Elisabeth Moss, Fisher Stevens, Bob Balaban, Wally Wolodarsky, and Henry Winkler — a real treat, especially for fans of Anderson’s.

The French Dispatch arrives in theaters on July 24. For more, check out the new poster giving you an illustrated look at the main cast.