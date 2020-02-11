We’re not even a week out from the Academy Awards and we may already be getting a preview of a film that could be in next year’s Oscars. Today, Searchlight Pictures released the first poster for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film The French Dispatch, and announced that the first trailer for the movie will be released online tomorrow.
As with all of Anderson’s films, the plot of The French Dispatch has been kept under wraps, but it “brings to life a collection of stories from the fictional issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.
The cast is absolutely stellar, and you get a great look at them in cartoon form in this glorious poster. The setting is France, clearly, but there’s Benicio Del Toro as some sort of artist, Jeffery Wright as some sort of writer, Lea Seydoux as an authority figure, and Owen Wilson on a bicycle. And oh yes, Timothee Chalamet taking a bath—which has the internet in a tizzy.
Written and directed by Anderson, The French Dispatch is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24th. Check out the poster below, and since we don’t have a full synopsis, I’ll just run through the full cast list below that.
The cast of The French Dispatch is as follows:
Benicio Del Toro
Adrien Brody
Tilda Swinton
Lea Seydoux
Frances McDormand
Timothee Chalamet
Lyna Khoudri
Jeffrey Wright
Mathieu Amalric
Stephen Park
Bill Murray
Owen Wilson
Liev Schreiber
Elisabeth Moss
Edward Norton
Willem Dafoe
Lois Smith
Saoirse Ronan
Christoph Waltz
Cecile De France
Guillaume Gallienne
Jason Schwartzman
Tony Revolori
Rupert Friend
Henry Winkler
Bob Balaban
Hippolyte Girardot
Anjelica Huston