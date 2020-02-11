First Poster for Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Released; Trailer Tomorrow

We’re not even a week out from the Academy Awards and we may already be getting a preview of a film that could be in next year’s Oscars. Today, Searchlight Pictures released the first poster for Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated new film The French Dispatch, and announced that the first trailer for the movie will be released online tomorrow.

As with all of Anderson’s films, the plot of The French Dispatch has been kept under wraps, but it “brings to life a collection of stories from the fictional issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

The cast is absolutely stellar, and you get a great look at them in cartoon form in this glorious poster. The setting is France, clearly, but there’s Benicio Del Toro as some sort of artist, Jeffery Wright as some sort of writer, Lea Seydoux as an authority figure, and Owen Wilson on a bicycle. And oh yes, Timothee Chalamet taking a bath—which has the internet in a tizzy.

Written and directed by Anderson, The French Dispatch is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24th. Check out the poster below, and since we don’t have a full synopsis, I’ll just run through the full cast list below that.

The cast of The French Dispatch is as follows:

Benicio Del Toro

Adrien Brody

Tilda Swinton

Lea Seydoux

Frances McDormand

Timothee Chalamet

Lyna Khoudri

Jeffrey Wright

Mathieu Amalric

Stephen Park

Bill Murray

Owen Wilson

Liev Schreiber

Elisabeth Moss

Edward Norton

Willem Dafoe

Lois Smith

Saoirse Ronan

Christoph Waltz

Cecile De France

Guillaume Gallienne

Jason Schwartzman

Tony Revolori

Rupert Friend

Henry Winkler

Bob Balaban

Hippolyte Girardot

Anjelica Huston