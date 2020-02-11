Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Lands R-Rating for “Graphic Nudity”

Wes Anderson‘s new movie, The French Dispatch, received a rating from the MPA (that’s right, they dropped the extra “A”) ahead of its trailer release tomorrow. The film is rated “R” for “graphic nudity, some sexual references and language.” Plot details are scarce, but the film “brings to life a collection of stories from the fictional issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

While Anderson has never shied away from sex in his movies, he’s not really known for “nudity”, so I wonder if he’s really leaning into it, or if there’s a two-second shot of a penis, the MPA freaked out, and now that the film is Rated R. I’m inclined to believe it’s the latter, but it would be interesting to see if Anderson, with his emphasis on clean lines and immaculate framing and color attempted something as messy as sex in one of his movies.

For those keeping track, Anderson movies usually hover in the PG-13 to R-rating. Isle of Dogs and Moonrise Kingdom are rated PG-13; The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, and Bottle Rocket are all Rated R. His only PG feature is Fantastic Mr. Fox. No word yet if there’s a character in French Dispatch named Petey who writes a bad song.

Come back tomorrow for the first trailer for The French Dispatch. The film opens July 24th and stars Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Cecile De France, Guillaume Gallienne, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Hippolyte Girardot, and Anjelica Huston.