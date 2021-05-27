Fresh off the news that it will debut at Cannes this summer, The French Dispatch has gotten a new poster and a release date. The long-awaited tenth feature film from writer and director Wes Anderson will be in theaters on October 22 and it also has a new poster to welcome the news.

The film’s October release confirms what had previously been guessed, that Searchlight Pictures was shooting for a fall release so that the film could qualify for awards consideration. The film’s plot says that it will tell a series of stories from a collection in the final issue of an American magazine that was published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

It stars a large group of new and old faces for Anderson. To name a few, deep breath, this means Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, and Christopher Waltz will all be in this whimsical world in what certainly seems to be Anderson’s most expansively ambitious story to date.

Don’t just take my word for it; Anderson collaborator and composer Alexandre Desplat has previously said that the film is the biggest he has ever been from the director. He called it “amazing” and perhaps “even bigger than The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

“It’s so incredibly strong and different… the way that Wes is expanding his talents to another dimension with each film is just wow. This one is incredible. It’s beautiful. It’s fun, it’s mad, it’s everything... More stories, different locations, and so many ideas in every shot. So many! Wes’ brain is going so fast.”

Desplat also called the film and his score "very Dadaist," a reference to the 20th-century artistic movement that defined itself in its rejection of convention or normalcy.

"I had Claude Debussy, Erik Satie, and a great deal of music that I could refer to in order to make sure that we were in the zone of that Dadaist mood," Desplat said.

All of that is reason to be intrigued, especially after the film had been delayed multiple times over the past year. Even as we all will have to hold on for a little bit longer until October comes around, for fans of Anderson the wait will have been very worth it. Check out the new gif poster for The French Dispatch below:

