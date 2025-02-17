On the cusp of the 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, the race for Best Actor in a Leading Role has come down between two exceptionally talented and illustrious stars. Portraying a near-mythic figure in Bob Dylan is a burdensome task, but Timothée Chalamet seamlessly transformed into the folk singer in A Complete Unknown, earning him his second Best Actor nomination. Two decades later, Adrien Brody is looking for his second Best Actor win for his towering performance in Brady Corbet's epic drama, The Brutalist. Before squaring off before the Academy, Chalamet and Brody, while separated by chapters, teamed up to work with one of the premiere directors, Wes Anderson, in one of his most daring and contemplative films, The French Dispatch, an anthology film about journalism and the director's idiosyncratic worldview.

Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet Starred in Wes Anderson's Love Letter to Journalism in 'The French Dispatch'

Due to last year's industry strikes that halted production for various projects, we knew that this year's awards race would be a far cry from the norm. The results, including unorthodox genre films like Emilia Pérez and The Substance earning major Academy Awards consideration, indicate a year when everything is on the table. Even when excluding the cycle of behind-the-scenes controversies that have dominated this Oscars season, there is plenty of drama in the Best Picture category, as there seems to be no clear frontrunner. With the Best Actor, however, it appears to be written in stone that the award is a two-man race. Not only would Chalamet become the youngest Best Actor winner in history, he would break a record set by his competitor, Brody, for his Oscar-winning performance in The Pianist.

In the last decade, Wes Anderson, known for his quirky tone, stories of dysfunctional families, and unmistakable mise-en-scène, has doubled down on his style. This has alienated casual viewers who have grown weary of production designs that resemble dollhouses with a European aesthetic. The French Dispatch, released in 2021, is arguably the most Wes Anderson-y film to date. On the brink of dissolution, the film follows the fictional French Dispatch magazine assembling its best expatriate journalists to cover three stories for one final glorious issue. Brody stars in the first chapter, "The Concrete Masterpiece," as a convicted art dealer, Julien Cadazio, who takes a liking to a fellow prisoner and painter, Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro). In the second chapter, "Revisions to a Manifesto," Chalamet plays Zeffirelli, a student revolutionary leader who strikes a romance with the dispatched journalist, Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand).

'The French Dispatch' Reflects on the Artistic Process and Youth Rebellion