‘The French Dispatch’ Trailer Transports Every Wes Anderson Actor to 20th Century France

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for Wes Anderson‘s new film, The French Dispatch. It’s been two years since Anderson has released a feature film (that’d be 2018’s Isle of Dogs) and six years since he’s released a live-action feature (the unforgettable 2014 Oscar-winner The Grand Budapest Hotel).

Now, Anderson has rounded up some of his favorite day players and some new but similarly famous faces for The French Dispatch. Transporting viewers to the tiny, fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé (heh), The French Dispatch “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.” As we saw in new photos released earlier this week, Murray plays the editor at a prominent branch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun as he tries to put together the publication’s final issue. As he does, we watch three different stories published in The French Dispatch as covered by his staff members. Naturally, madcap adventures and colorful characters will populate the screen to help Anderson tell his new tale.

This trailer is, unsurprisingly, delightful. Some filmmakers cling to their same old schtick for too long, coming off like a one-trick pony. But what Anderson does is wholly unique and wildly successful—he arguably made the best film of his career just a few years ago, and that’s saying something when the rest of his filmography is pretty stellar. Nobody makes films like Wes Anderson does. So does The French Dispatch look like a Wes Anderson movie? Yep. Is that a bad thing? Absolutely not. I truly cannot wait.

Watch the first The French Dispatch trailer below. The ensemble cast includes Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Wally Wolodarsky, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, and Frances McDormand. Additional newcomers to the world of WA include Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Benicio del Toro, Henry Winkler, Elisabeth Moss, Griffin Dunne, and Lyna Khoudri.

The French Dispatch arrives in theaters on July 24th.