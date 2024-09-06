There's a new heartstring-tugging flick making the rounds on the festival circuit and Entertainment Weekly has shared the first look ahead of its upcoming Toronto International Film Festival appearance. Shot back in February, The Friend reunites St. Vincent co-stars Naomi Watts and Bill Murray for the first time in ten years in a story all about grief, friendship, and healing based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name by Sigrid Nunez. Watts plays New York novelist and writing instructor Iris who, upon the loss of her best friend and mentor Walter, played by Murray, is saddled with caring for his oversized and equally heartbroken Harlequin Great Dane. The new images show her life before and after the devastating event as she copes with the grief with a kindred canine spirit.

Half of the shots spotlight the relationship between Iris and Walter, portraying them as the closest friends who lean on each other for support and guidance. However, Iris is left devastated when Walter commits suicide, an unexpected turn that leaves her reeling in more ways than one. She's suddenly left to manage his literary legacy and confront the complicated life he lived. That means confronting his three exes and taking care of Apollo, a dog much too big for the typical Manhattan apartment. The other two images show Iris's attempts at washing and walking the behemoth of a pooch, moments that will ultimately bond the two together as they process the grief of losing Walter.

The Friend was co-written and directed by Montana Story duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who are no strangers to emotional tales. Part of what drew them to Nunez's novel for their next feature was the journey of its four-legged friend, who they told EW seemed almost human. "The dog is more like a human character in the sense that he undergoes an emotional experience in the movie along with Iris," Siegel said. "We thought that was beautiful." Casting the grieving Great Dane was an exhaustive process spanning over six months and around 30 prospective canines until they finally landed on their winner, a "charismatic" and "super-intelligent" new star named Bing. The creative partners raved about their meeting with the dog, with Siegel describing the exact moment they fell in love with him for the role of Apollo:

"You know how dogs put their heads between their paws in a sphinx-like position? Dogs do it very occasionally, but that's one of Bing's resting positions. Almost immediately after we met him, he put his big, sad face on the ground with his two big paws between his head, and it was like, 'You’ve got to be kidding me!' The movie was right there in his face."

'The Friend' Boasts a Star-Studded Supporting Cast

Close

Bing and Watts will get the chance to melt hearts at both TIFF and the New York Film Festival and the Great Dane will also be seen strutting his stuff on the red carpet ahead of screenings. Beyond the rising star dog and his two human co-stars, The Friend also boasts a stellar supporting cast. Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Felix Solis, and Owen Teague all initially boarded the cast with Murray, with one final big addition being The Fall of the House of Usher star Carla Gugino in March.

So far, The Friend has been a major success with critics following its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last month. With limited reviews, it currently sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with high praise coming for its emotional tale about the relationship between a dog and its owner and the nature of grief. There's no word on when it could be released to the public, but as it keeps wowing viewers, it's certain to find a distributor that will bring the film to theaters before long.

Check out the first images from The Friend in the gallery above.