Life often imitates art. The all but forgotten neo-noir thriller, The Friends of Eddie Coyle, is an often overlooked '70s masterpiece. After years of playing tough guys and hard-boiled detectives, the effortlessly cool enigma that was Robert Mitchum gave one of his best and most underrated performances as a downtrodden Bostonian, who was miles away from the merciless Hollywood star fans had come to love and fear. One of the biggest leading men during the '40s and '50s, Mitchum became known for his roles in noir films, similar to fellow screen legend, Humphrey Bogart. With a renaissance of slow-burning thrillers beginning in the '70s, the neo-noir was born once again, and would last through the '80s.

The Friends of Eddie Coyle was not a box office success when it came out, though it is now praised for its many fantastic performances, riveting action sequences, and chilling violence that takes place sporadically throughout the film. Directed by Peter Yates, he was an acclaimed director known for films like Bullit and Breaking Away, but his gritty thriller fell through the cracks. Forgotten for decades, the film came under the spotlight when, decades later, a man robbed a bank in the same location in the same way as a group of criminals did in the film, putting the greatness and madness of the film on display.

What Is 'The Friends of Eddie Coyle' About?

Robert Mitchum stars as middle-aged gunrunner, Eddie Coyle, an embittered Bostonian who is mixed up with the local Irish mob. A father of three with dwindling funds, he finds himself in hot water when he's caught facing prison time, so he begins feeding information to the ATF to reduce his prison sentence. Richard Jordan co-stars as the cold-blooded ATF agent, Dave Foley, and character actor Peter Boyle plays a slimy local bartender who plays a part in Eddie's demise. As Foley convinces Eddie to turn in the man who is selling him the guns, Jackie Brown (a phenomenal Steven Keates), who is also giving guns to a group of sadistic, crazed bank robbers, Eddie starts getting played by both sides.

A family man at his core who is simply trying to ensure a better future, the title finds the irony in the fact that while he does something for everybody, nobody does anything for him. And he certainly has no friends. With a fresh 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is based on the best-selling novel written by crime novelist, George V. Higgens. His other crime novel, Cogan's Trade, would be turned into the critically acclaimed film, Killing Them Softly.

A Bank Robbery Happened at the Same Bank in the Film Decades Later

Though The Friends of Eddie Coyle faded into obscurity while other neo-noirs like Chinatown, Body Heat, and The Long Goodbye became defining films of the genre, the Robert Mitchum film got its 15 minutes of fame decades later. In 2009, The Friends of Eddie Coyle was re-released on DVD, which gave it a new chance to meet the masses. The bank robbery scenes in the film have been praised for being some of the best of its kind, with chilling, masked bank robbers hitting multiple real-life banks in Boston throughout the film. The movie begins with a bank robbery, and the robbers have an unsettling calmness to them as they have an organized way of brandishing their guns, holding bank tellers' families hostage, and the ability to get into vaults in a specific fashion.

The robberies happen in a parallel storyline to Eddie's as the film unfolds, and begins to turn ugly after a particularly grizzly robbery that ends with a murder. It's one of the film's most intense, violent scenes, that adds a much-needed thrill to the mundanity of Coyle’s life. In 2009, the robberies would go on to share a striking similarity to an actual real-life robbery. During the heyday of DVDs, a few weeks after the film got its release on DVD, a man by the name of Delroy George Henry attempted to rob one of the same banks in Boston in the film, in the same way by trying to get into the vault. To start with, he entered the bank at around 8:40 a.m., the same time as the robbers in the movie. He brought a gun and had the staff sit on the floor similarly to in the film, but he did not have the same outcome. While the movie's robbery was successful, Henry was caught by the Dedham Police Department and disarmed before causing any harm.

Robert Mitchum Gave One of His Best and Most Underrated Performances

Robert Mitchum gives one of his greatest performances in The Friends of Eddie Coyle, and the most heartbreaking. His tall frame is no longer a force to be reckoned with, it's instead messed with and pushed around as he plays a weak pushover desperate for scraps. It's Mitchum's magnum opus in a career that was born in noir. Known for his roles as suave antiheroes in noir classics such as Out of the Past, he also became known for his merciless killers in films like Cape Fear and The Night of The Hunter, an underrated horror thriller that gave Mitchum one of his most diabolical roles. Here, Mitchum is devastating as a man who is all too aware he's on his way out, but tries for some piece of the action. Mitchum completely transformed as Eddie Coyle, and even performed one of the most perfect Boston accents you'll ever hear on screen. Film critic Roger Ebert gave the film four out of four stars, with obvious revere for Mitchum, who was one of his favorite actors.

'The Friends of Eddie Coyle' Is a Defining, Boston-Set Mob Movie

The Friends of Eddie Coyle is one of Boston's most underrated gangster films. It was the mob movie before The Departed or The Town, and had a gritty realism thanks to its filming on location and weathered character actors that other Boston-set films miss out on. The film has been noted for its influence on future directors who've made films in Boston, due to its unromantic portrayals of wise guys, and its extremely tense bank robbery scenes. Part of what makes the film work is Mitchum's commitment to playing a real Bostonian and wise guy. While filming, Mitchum would hang out around bars in the area, like his character, and get a real idea of what these people were really like.

Alex Rocco, who (The Godfather) was featured in the film in a supporting role as the cruel bank robber, Jimmy Scalise, was originally from Boston, where he was involved in a gang. For its 50th anniversary, The Boston Globe celebrated the film's 50th anniversary which detailed the shoot, noting, "Mitchum loved to hang out with the Teamsters he met on the set and (Alex) Rocco’s old friends from the neighborhood." The Globe also included Rocco's remarks, "'I knew a couple of the wise guys,' Rocco said, recalling that during production they often took the actor out to the bars. 'It wasn’t really my scene, but Mitchum loved that.'”

Ben Affleck has also mentioned how the film was an important influence on The Town, which received critical acclaim and also included a variety of masked, armed robberies in banks around Boston. Shooting a crucial scene at a Boston Bruins game as they play the Chicago Blackhawks, you can almost smell the beer Eddie is drinking, and practically feel the chill rising from the ice. It's claustrophobic, intense, and is a small-scale movie about big-time crimes. The final scene is shot outside Boston City Hall, which would appear in many future gangster films. As two key players both walk their separate ways unscathed, it's a beautifully shot, dark encapsulation of Boston, that lets audiences know that in this city, in the criminal underworld, there are no heroes or friends.

The Friends of Eddie Coyle is available to stream on Kanopy in the U.S.

