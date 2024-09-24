Not even a month since A24’s The Front Room premiered, the film is already heading for digital release. The horror film is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms at $19.99 and $24.99 respectively. On paper, The Front Room had a lot of impressive talent going for it. Brandy returns to the horror circle in a film that makes a solid attempt at social commentary. The singer-actor became a cult icon for her role in the early-aughts horror sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. In The Front Room, she stars as Belinda, newly pregnant with her first child with her husband, Norman (Andrew Burnap), when they unexpectedly have to invite his estranged stepmother, Solange (Kathryn Hunter) to live with them.

The film is a meditation on religion and race, adapted from the story by Susan Hill of the same name. In addition to the star power of Brandy and Hunter, the film also has the added benefit of the Eggers family. The Front Room was written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers, brothers of celebrated director, Robert Eggers. Max co-wrote Eggers’ more bizarre entry, The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Why Did ‘The Front Room’ Fail to Impress at the Box Office?

A24 films typically carry a certain amount of weight, but that didn’t translate in The Front Room. The studio that brought viewers gems like Midsommar and I Saw the TV Glow appears to have stumbled with this addition. The Front Room did not connect with audiences and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes awarded the film with a score of 47% with many viewers vilifying the film. Collider gave The Front Room a modest 7/10 in a review that complimented the claustrophobia of the movie.

Many can agree that while Hunter shines as the abhorrent Solange, the film falters in its last act. The malevolent yet repetitious actions by the antagonist become tired to the point where Belinda has no choice but to act. The ending of the film was always a foregone conclusion, and The Front Room offers little insight into the social commentary. This likely resulted in a lack of enthusiasm at the box office. However, hope isn’t lost. Some suggest that the best way to view the film is as a horror-comedy, which gives the story much better rewatch value.

Viewers can experience the different perspectives of The Front Room by renting or purchasing on digital platforms.

