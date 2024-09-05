Expecting a baby is no easy feat, so adding a complicated mother-in-law into the mix can really turn things upside down. In The Front Room, A24's latest horror effort, Brandy Norwood takes on the role of Belinda, a mother-to-be who is surprised to know her father-in-law's dying wish was for his wife to be taken in by her and her husband. Initially, on board with the idea of having Solange (Kathryn Hunter) move into their house and sleep in a spare bedroom, she quickly grows to resent the decision to let her be a part of their everyday lives. With Solange constantly changing things in the home to meet her needs (however creepy they might be) and never holding back on the candid and often times passive-aggressive comments, Belinda feels enraged by her mother-in-law's presence and will be hellbent on ensuring that she leaves one way or another.

The film is based on a short story of the same name by Susan Hill, and it was directed by the Eggers brothers, who are popularly known for their work in the horror thriller The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. With several horror titles under the A24 banner, the X trilogy, and Midsommar being notable examples that were released in recent years, it is almost time to find out if The Front Room will live up to expectations. If you are looking forward to watching this project as soon as it comes out, here is a detailed guide as to when and where you can see it.

Is 'The Front Room' Streaming?

As of now, The Front Room isn't streaming, but that doesn't mean that the latest A24 thriller won't be available to watch at home in the near future. After all, the distributor has had a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery since 2023, allowing for its releases to land exclusively on Max shortly after their theatrical run. Most recently, the platform added Kirsten Dunst's Civil War, as well as the quirky horror film I Saw the TV Glow. Judging by the timeline that the aforementioned titles went from the big screen to the small screen, it is probable that The Front Room will be streaming within the next 4–5 months.

Is 'The Front Room' in Theaters?

Yes, the film will be out in theaters across North America starting Friday, September 6, 2024. The Front Room will eye some tough competition at the box office during its opening weekend, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's release more than 30 years after the original installment. This means that audiences who are fond of the 1988 classic will likely line up to secure their tickets for the anticipated sequel, as opposed to an indie psychological thriller. In the following week, James McAvoy will return to the big screen with a horror project entitled Speak No Evil, which will likely face off the A24 movie during the rest of its theatrical run.

Find Showtimes for 'The Front Room'

Watch the Trailer for 'The Front Room'

The official trailer for The Front Room came out in June, featuring an unsettling look at Belinda's mother-in-law Solange, who moves in after her husband passes away. From the get-go, the protagonist has a hard time adapting to living in the spare bedroom, especially given that Belinda is pregnant and will give birth very soon. On top of her constant attitude around the house, the mother-in-law is very adamant about her religious practices, and by the likes of the trailer, her prayers go from holy to creepy in a heartbeat. By the end of the clip, Belinda is at a boiling point, losing her composure when her husband's mother continues to blame her for circumstances she has no involvement. It also seems like Solange is eyeing the opportunity to be in control of her unborn child's life, which only adds to the main character's apprehensions. In the trailer's final sequence, a nerve-wracking version of "Oh Happy Day" sets the tone for the protagonist's life becoming hell on earth as Solange continuously pushes boundaries.

What Is 'The Front Room' About?

Here is the film's official logline, provided by A24:

"Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda(Brandy) after her mother-in-law(Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere..."

Other Horror Films About Pregnancy to Watch After 'The Front Room'

Once you've crossed the A24 movie from your watch list, you might be interested in knowing more about similar titles to check out next. If horror productions about pregnancy pique your interest, the following picks are must-sees.

'Swallow' (2019)

Similarly to Belinda, Hunter (Haley Bennett) isn't finding her pregnancy journey very smooth. Ever since becoming a housewife with a baby on the way, she feels pressure from all sides, becoming more and more depressed with time. The sadder she gets, the harder it is for her to resist the temptation of swallowing whichever objects she lays eyes on and participating in high-risk activities, despite knowing that the consequences could be fatal to her unborn child. As the psychological drama unfolds, the audience is left at the edge of their seats, wondering to what lengths Hunter will go to satisfy her addiction.

'False Positive' (2021)

Ilana Glazer both co-wrote and starred in False Positive, playing a wannabe mother undergoing various fertility treatments to finally conceive. Two years in and no sign of pregnancy, Lucy begins to feel like she and her husband might never become parents. In a last effort at trying to have a baby, her spouse (Adrian, played by Justin Theroux) reaches out to a former teacher who is known for his popular and unconventional fertility treatment. As a result, she gets pregnant with two boys and a girl. Due to a complication, Lucy must decide whether to keep the two boys or keep the girl, to which she opts for the latter. With both Adrian and the doctor advising her to pick the two boys instead, there is skepticism in the air about whether the doctor can be trusted.

'Immaculate' (2024)

Another 2024 release, Immaculate has Sydney Sweeney taking on the role of Cecilia, an American nun settled in a convent located in the Italian countryside. Dedicated to her faith and her vows of servitude to God, the protagonist soon uncovers that she is pregnant and believes that this is a miracle. However, the more she finds out about the convent and the secrets that it holds, the more she learns about the true reasoning behind her pregnancy.